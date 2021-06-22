Cooper Webb Nominated for ESPN ESPY, Fan Vote Open

The following is a press release from Feld Entertainment and Monster Energy Supercross:

ESPN recently announced the 2021 ESPY Award nominations and two-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion Cooper Webb is nominated for his first ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category. The Red Bull KTM athlete had an amazing Supercross season winning 8 of 17 races including the final race of the season in decided fashion while claiming his second Supercross championship. Webb visited the podium 13 times during the season and now sits 11th on the All-Time wins list with 19 career victories. Remarkably, all those wins were captured in the last three seasons where Webb has won the title twice in three years. Supercross fans can cast their votes for Cooper Webb up through Friday, July 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Vote Here - 2021 ESPY Awards - Best Athlete Men's Action Sports.

Webb is competing in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports category against Japanese snowboarder, Yuto Totsuka, Norwegian snowboarder Marcus Kleveland and two-time World Surfing League champion Gabriel Medina.

This year marks the 29th iteration of the ESPY Awards which will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City. Sports fans can vote across 32 different categories for their favorite athletes, plays and sports moments from this past year.

Ryan Dungey (four-time Supercross champion) was the last Supercross athlete to be nominated for an ESPY Award, in which he won twice in back-to-back years - 2015 and 2016 in the same Best Athlete, Men’s Actions Sports category.