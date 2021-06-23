France Confirmed to Host Motocross of Nations in 2023 and 2026

*Main image courtesy of Ray Archer.

Earlier today, Infront Moto Racing announced a deal with the French Motorcycling Federation (FFM) to continue hosting the FIM Motocross World Championship round in France for the next six years and to host the FIM Motocross of Nations within the country for 2023 and 2026.

No tracks have been specifically announced for either deal, though France has rotated St. Jean d'Angely, Ernee, and Villars-sous-Ecot through in the last decade as locations to host Grand Prix. Ernee was scheduled to originally host the 2020 FIM Motocross of Nations before the event was switched to Matterley Basin and then ultimately cancelled last June.

Read the full press release from Infront Moto Racing below: