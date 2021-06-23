France Confirmed to Host Motocross of Nations in 2023 and 2026
*Main image courtesy of Ray Archer.
Earlier today, Infront Moto Racing announced a deal with the French Motorcycling Federation (FFM) to continue hosting the FIM Motocross World Championship round in France for the next six years and to host the FIM Motocross of Nations within the country for 2023 and 2026.
No tracks have been specifically announced for either deal, though France has rotated St. Jean d'Angely, Ernee, and Villars-sous-Ecot through in the last decade as locations to host Grand Prix. Ernee was scheduled to originally host the 2020 FIM Motocross of Nations before the event was switched to Matterley Basin and then ultimately cancelled last June.
Read the full press release from Infront Moto Racing below:
Infront Moto Racing is pleased to announce that together with the French Motorcycling Federation (FFM), the presence of the FIM Motocross World Championship is confirmed in France for the next 6 years, including the FIM Motocross of Nations in 2023 and 2026 and the FIM Junior World Motocross Championship in 2025.
Following the opening round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship, Infront Moto Racing CEO Mr. David Luongo, along with the President of the French Motorcycling Federation, Mr. Sébastien Poirier, finalised a contract which confirms MXGP events in France.
The renewal ensures the organisation of the MXGP of France every year until 2027, two editions of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in 2023 and 2026, along with the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, which France is set to host in 2025.
Infront Moto Racing is delighted to continue the successful partnership with FFM and look forward to many more wonderful events in France!
David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing: "It is with great pleasure that we consolidate our partnership with the FFM for the years to come. This agreement allows in particular to ensure an annual Grand Prix on French territory and a recurrence of the Motocross of Nations. Over the years, France has demonstrated the quality of its organization, its clubs and its circuits capable of welcoming MXGP and above all the passion of its supporters. I would like to thank Mr. Poirier and his teams for our collaboration, always constructive and fruitful.”
Sébastien Poirier, President of the French Motorcycling Federation: “I am delighted with the calendar decided with InFront, which secures the major motocross events to come until 2027. This allows our clubs to project themselves into the future and to work serenely. France is a great land of motocross which has trained many champions and has an exceptional breeding ground for the years to come. It is also widely recognized internationally for the quality of its organizations. "