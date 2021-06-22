Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Mitch Evans to Undergo Wrist Surgery, Out Indefinitely

June 22, 2021 11:05am | by:
The following is a press release from the Honda HRC MXGP team:

Team HRC’s Mitch Evans is set to have another surgery on his left wrist, as his recovery from the injury he sustained at the 2020 MXGP of Spain hasn’t gone as planned. The Australian rider had hoped to be racing at the opening round of the 2021 FIM World Motocross Champion in Russia, but complications have meant his return to action had to be delayed and now the decision has been made to have another surgery back in Australia to completely fix the problem.

Everyone in Team HRC wishes Mitch the best for the surgery, and with the recovery and we all hope to see him at the track soon.

It was a really difficult decision to have to do this surgery, knowing that I’d be missing more racing but I knew that my wrist wasn’t 100% and I wouldn’t be able to compete at the level I wanted until I got it fixed. Now I’m back in Australia getting ready for the surgery and I’ll stay here until I’m ready to return to action, which hopefully won’t be too long. A big thank you to the team for their support and congrats to Tim on an excellent ride in Russia, I can’t wait to be on the gate alongside you! Also, thanks to my fans for their support during this tough period, it feels good that so many people believe in me and I’m looking forward to seeing you all at the races so I can repay everyone’s faith.

Main image courtesy of Bavo Swijgers.

