Mitch Evans to Undergo Wrist Surgery, Out Indefinitely

The following is a press release from the Honda HRC MXGP team:

Team HRC’s Mitch Evans is set to have another surgery on his left wrist, as his recovery from the injury he sustained at the 2020 MXGP of Spain hasn’t gone as planned. The Australian rider had hoped to be racing at the opening round of the 2021 FIM World Motocross Champion in Russia, but complications have meant his return to action had to be delayed and now the decision has been made to have another surgery back in Australia to completely fix the problem.

Everyone in Team HRC wishes Mitch the best for the surgery, and with the recovery and we all hope to see him at the track soon.