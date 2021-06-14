Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

June 14, 2021 6:30am

Main Image: Tim Gajser, Photo by Bavo Swijgers

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Round 4 (of 9) — Cherokee National Enduro — Greensboro, Georgia, 

Pro Overall

  1. Josh Toth | KTM
  2. Steward Baylor | Yamaha
  3. Grant Baylor | GasGas
  4. Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
  5. Ben Kelley | KTM
  6. Craig Delong | Husqvarna
  7. Evan Smith | Husqvarna
  8. Jesse Ansley | KTM
  9. Ryder Lafferty | Husqvarna
  10. Ben Nelko | Husqvarna

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Round 1 (of 19) — MXGP of Russia — Orlyonok, Russia

MXGP

MXGP of Russia - MXGP

June 13, 2021
Orlyonok
Krasnodar Russia
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia1 - 1 Honda
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands4 - 2 KTM
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France2 - 6 Kawasaki
4Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy5 - 4 KTM
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland6 - 5 Yamaha
6Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark8 - 7 Husqvarna
7Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain9 - 8 KTM
8Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia28 - 3 GasGas
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium11 - 11 Beta
10Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy3 - 25 KTM
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Russia - MX2

June 13, 2021
Orlyonok
Krasnodar Russia
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 1 KTM
2Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain2 - 3 Honda
3Mathys Boisrame Mathys Boisrame France France4 - 2 Kawasaki
4Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands3 - 5 Kawasaki
5Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria5 - 4 KTM
6Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France6 - 9 Yamaha
7Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia7 - 11 Husqvarna
8Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy9 - 10 KTM
9Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany12 - 8 GasGas
10Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia Slovenia8 - 12 KTM
Full Results

Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia50
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands40
3Romain Febvre France37
4Alessandro Lupino Italy34
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland31
6Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark27
7Jorge Prado Spain25
8Antonio Cairoli Italy20
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium20
10Pauls Jonass Latvia20
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France50
2Ruben Fernandez Spain42
3Mathys Boisrame France40
4Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands36
5Rene Hofer Austria34
6Maxime Renaux France27
7Jed Beaton Australia24
8Mattia Guadagnini Italy23
9Jan Pancar Slovenia22
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany22
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Through Round 2 (of 12)

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia90
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States80
3Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States72
4Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia67
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States56
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States54
7Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan50
8Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States49
9Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States48
10Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States46
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany90
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France89
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States74
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States69
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States67
6Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States58
7Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States52
8Marvin Musquin La Reole France51
9Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States51
10Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States46
Full Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States182
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States178
3Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States140
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia140
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States137
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States110
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States106
8Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States101
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States91
10Lyndon Snodgrass Australia65
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States202
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States183
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States132
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia131
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States127
6Ruy Barbosa Chile121
7Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand115
8Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States105
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States102
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States77
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States220
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States185
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States181
4Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States122
5Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States117
6Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States115
7Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States106
8Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States101
9Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States100
10Jeremy Lallement Hayesville, NC United States69
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States218
2Rachael Archer New Zealand204
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia150
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States134
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States131
6Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada107
7Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States104
8Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States86
9Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States85
10Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States82
Full Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 4 (of 17)

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

Australian ProMX

Through Round 2 (of 8)

Championship Standings

THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TDBLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
NALoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

