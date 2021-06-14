Main Image: Tim Gajser, Photo by Bavo Swijgers
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Round 4 (of 9) — Cherokee National Enduro — Greensboro, Georgia,
Pro Overall
- Josh Toth | KTM
- Steward Baylor | Yamaha
- Grant Baylor | GasGas
- Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
- Ben Kelley | KTM
- Craig Delong | Husqvarna
- Evan Smith | Husqvarna
- Jesse Ansley | KTM
- Ryder Lafferty | Husqvarna
- Ben Nelko | Husqvarna
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Round 1 (of 19) — MXGP of Russia — Orlyonok, Russia
MXGP
MXGP of Russia - MXGPJune 13, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|4 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|2 - 6
|Kawasaki
|4
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|5 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|6 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|8 - 7
|Husqvarna
|7
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|9 - 8
|KTM
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|28 - 3
|GasGas
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|11 - 11
|Beta
|10
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|3 - 25
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP of Russia - MX2June 13, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|2 - 3
|Honda
|3
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|4 - 2
|Kawasaki
|4
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|3 - 5
|Kawasaki
|5
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|5 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|6 - 9
|Yamaha
|7
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|7 - 11
|Husqvarna
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|9 - 10
|KTM
|9
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|12 - 8
|GasGas
|10
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|8 - 12
|KTM
Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|50
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|40
|3
|Romain Febvre
|37
|4
|Alessandro Lupino
|34
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|31
|6
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|27
|7
|Jorge Prado
|25
|8
|Antonio Cairoli
|20
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|20
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|20
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|50
|2
|Ruben Fernandez
|42
|3
|Mathys Boisrame
|40
|4
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|36
|5
|Rene Hofer
|34
|6
|Maxime Renaux
|27
|7
|Jed Beaton
|24
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|23
|9
|Jan Pancar
|22
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|22
Other Championship Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Through Round 2 (of 12)
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|90
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|80
|3
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|72
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|67
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|56
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|54
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|50
|8
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|49
|9
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|48
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|46
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|90
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|89
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|74
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|69
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|67
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|58
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|52
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|51
|9
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|51
|10
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|46
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Through Round 8 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|182
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|178
|3
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|140
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|140
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|137
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|110
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|106
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|101
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|91
|10
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|65
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|202
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|183
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|132
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|131
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|127
|6
|Ruy Barbosa
|121
|7
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|115
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|105
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|102
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|77
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|220
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|185
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|181
|4
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|122
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|117
|6
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|115
|7
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH
|106
|8
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|101
|9
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|100
|10
|Jeremy Lallement
|Hayesville, NC
|69
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|218
|2
|Rachael Archer
|204
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|150
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|134
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|131
|6
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|107
|7
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|104
|8
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|86
|9
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|85
|10
|Marina Cancro
|Huntington, NY
|82
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 4 (of 17)
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
Australian ProMX
Through Round 2 (of 8)
Championship Standings
THOR MX1
Pirelli MX2
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TDB
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|NA
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TDB
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TDB
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins