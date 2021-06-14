-Russia produced a first-time ‘podiumee’ with Spain’s Ruben Fernandez finishing second to Vialle in MX2 for what was his first ride on the Honda 114 Motorsports CRF. It’s the latest trophy for Livia Lancelot’s three-year-old team that had previous fielded Australian’s Hunter Lawrence and Mitch Evans. Fernandez had impressed on an occasionally flaky YZ250F in 2020 and his move to the unfancied Honda was seen as a risk for 2021, even if the former WMX champion’s team is well-backed and well organized. His strong starts on the new model and some last lap opportunism for third place in the second moto (the incident left Rene Hofer briefly in a heap) underline his credentials as a potential surprise player at the top of the MX2 category this season. “This feels crazy,” he said “I’m second in the championship and I never thought I would be there. I tried to focus, and not make mistakes until the end of the race today. I took my last chance in the second moto; I did not mean to take Rene down. The team came out with a strong engine and a new bike and I’m really happy with the work they’ve done. Starts was one of my weakest points last year and we’ve already shown improvement.”

-Props to the aforementioned Hofer. Russia was only his fourth Grand Prix as a full-time member of the Red Bull KTM team and where his Austrian nationality means that the orange runs a little deeper. He lost most of 2020 due to a broken upper arm and shoulder but this first race comeback epitomised the 19-year-old’s maturity and mentality. A second moto holeshot and top five classification had his team smiling.

-Just one point in MX2 for promising Swede Izak Gifting but the GasGas rider was extremely lucky to escape injury when he crashed on the problematic finish line jump and had his head and shoulder clipped by the rear wheel of another airborne rider. The teenager is now being trained by Joel Smets, who was instrumental in the progression of Tom Vialle from middling European Championship runner to world champion in less than two years. He was also already nursing a problem with his foot until the scary “tap” that curtailed his second moto.

-It was a tough day for the De Carli section of Red Bull KTM. Tony Cairoli was less than three laps from surprise podium silverware in the second moto until he crashed out of 2nd place and wrecked his clutch. Cairoli was competing at the track where he’d fallen and wrecked his shoulder in 2019; an injury that eventually trounced his season. He’s never been shy about his dislike of Orlyonok but his competitiveness was remarkable, particularly as he came to Russia recovering from a cut hand. P3 and a DNF meant he was 10th overall and the 35-year-old was not happy at all to be conceding points that contradict his mantra of top-five consistency. Cairoli had no answer to Gajser’s trawl to the lead in the second moto—that had already despatched Herlings with aplomb—but he should have banked that 3-2. “Tim was coming and I didn’t know he was that much faster,” Cairoli explained. “He had good lines and I just tried to follow him. In the end we lost the possibility to arrive on the podium, which I am very disappointed about, especially at this track and this level.” Jorge Prado was seventh overall after a mistake in each moto—one while he was running second to Gajser and lost grip and control on the steep downhill section. He delivered a 9-8. The Spaniard, who holeshot the first gate drop of the season, described the Grand Prix as one of his “toughest” from the last few seasons, and also shed some light on the general melee in the pack as he said “there were just hits and crashes everywhere…”

-Matterley Basin and the British Grand Prix begins an intense spell for MXGP on June 27. The vast circuit in southern England has already sold its 4,000-ticket allocation and the current talk of postponing the full re-opening date for the UK on June 21 (due to the prominence of the Delta variant) means the chances of more fans being able to turn-up for round two remains in the balance.