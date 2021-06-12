This was not a Fun Flithy Friday. Our man Phil Nicoletti is even more bummed and depressed than usual after a series of first-turn crashes have left him with a hurtin' noggin' and a sore shoulder. Also, his best buddy Alex Martin went down in Colorado with a broken arm.

Can't believe we're asking for this, but maybe you could help cheer Phil up? Send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com. Try to keep it fun. Nothing else in Phil's life is.

Phil,

Um, I know you’re usually pissed off at the world so I’m sure you’ve got some gems for us after these first two rounds. So how has your return to racing gone? Are you gonna be back for High Point and the rest?



Rich

Rich,

I haven’t been in a good place. The start of the season obviously hasn’t been dialed to say the least. It’s hard when you can’t even get a chance to battle or compete in the motos. Obviously it’s pretty clear by the results you can see how the return has gone. Pretty shitty. I’m planning to make it back for High Point. I’ll know more next week.