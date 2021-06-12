Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Grand Prix Race 2
    Full Results
    MX2 Grand Prix Race 2
      Full Results
      Upcoming
      Motocross
      High Point
      Sat Jun 19
      Articles
      Upcoming
      MXGP of
      Great Britain
      Sun Jun 27
      Articles
      Full Schedule
      Unphiltered

      Unphiltered

      June 12, 2021 6:00am
      by:

      This was not a Fun Flithy Friday. Our man Phil Nicoletti is even more bummed and depressed than usual after a series of first-turn crashes have left him with a hurtin' noggin' and a sore shoulder. Also, his best buddy Alex Martin went down in Colorado with a broken arm. 

      Can't believe we're asking for this, but maybe you could help cheer Phil up? Send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com. Try to keep it fun. Nothing else in Phil's life is.

      Phil,
      Um, I know you’re usually pissed off at the world so I’m sure you’ve got some gems for us after these first two rounds. So how has your return to racing gone? Are you gonna be back for High Point and the rest?

      Rich

      Rich,
      I haven’t been in a good place. The start of the season obviously hasn’t been dialed to say the least. It’s hard when you can’t even get a chance to battle or compete in the motos. Obviously it’s pretty clear by the results you can see how the return has gone. Pretty shitty. I’m planning to make it back for High Point. I’ll know more next week.

      Luckily, we don't think the checkers are out on Phil's 2021 season. So look for more depressing news throughout the summer.
      Phil,
      I haven’t even seen you on TV at all at these first two races. Is this Weege’s fault? Usually anything bad about TV is on him. Anyway, I know you got jacked up this weekend, and you were in a first turn crash at Pala, too. But how was the riding besides that? Who were you battling with anyone? Who have you been banging bars with?

      Privateer Warrior

      Privateer Warrior,
      Man, it has been a bummer. I blame Weege for not showing the first corner pile ups close up. 3 motos this year for me, and 2 of 3 I’ve been on the ground. Thunder Valley’s first corner hurt pretty bad. I haven’t had any battles with anyone. I literally rode the first moto all by myself, until 4 laps to go when I threw it away. Only thing I’ve been battling with is the soil at Pala and Colorado, and I’ve been losing every time.

      Related: Troll Train got hurt also.
      Phil,
      Wait so both Troll Brothers get hurt and you in the same weekend? What have the conversations been like this week? Have you looked in the mirror and given a throat slit gesture to yourself?

      Troll Fan

      Troll Fan,
      It was been pretty depressing conversations for the first few days from me. Alex was obviously in a way shittier situation, but he had Dilaudid to help with his depression. Google it, kids. He was in Never Never Land. Not the way any of us wanted to start or finish. It’s been a terrible start.

      Sorry for the sort answers folks. Not much to say. Trying to get back on track.

