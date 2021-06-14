FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I chatted with the former GEICO Honda motor guy/crew chief Kristian Kibby about what he’s doing now, his start in the sport back in Australia, a young Chad Reed, Mike Jones, Nick Wey, thoughts on his departure from GEICO Honda, and more.

Listen to the Kibby podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.