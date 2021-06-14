A weekend off and a switch from west to east. High Point Raceway’s serving of the third round for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship presents the best-possible reset for riders unhappy with their early-season results. Anyone chasing settings or that general outdoor feeling will come into this weekend with a little more time to get it right. Plus, the opening rounds at Fox Raceway at Pala and Thunder Valley Motocross Park trended drier and more hard pack than most Lucas Oil Pro Motocross races. High Point is likely to bring the deep ruts that usually define these races…and possibly the rain that usually defines High Point. Don’t rule it out here, ever.

Okay, extra time and different conditions. Who needs a good weekend to turn their fortunes around? Here’s a few.

Eli Tomac: I mean, this has become the number-one bench racing topic at the fence line. Even more so that the guys who are winning. Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis are riding well. What’s eating Eli Tomac? What’s happened? The obvious answer would center around his impending departure from Monster Energy Kawasaki at the end of the season, but history shows that shouldn’t be a problem. Consider that of the four most dominant seasons we’ve ever seen in this championship, three of them were logged by a rider leaving his team at the end of the season. Yup. Ricky Carmichael went 24-0 on a Honda in 2004 after the world already knew he was leaving for Suzuki. James Stewart went 24-0 with Kawasaki in 2008 after it was known he wasn’t returning for 2009. By the way, that’s the same team Tomac is riding for now. Also, Ken Roczen’s 2016 season is underrated because it wasn’t perfect, but he collected 20 moto wins in 24 motos on his RCH Suzuki. He had already signed to race for Team Honda the next year.

Carmichael also had a 24-0 season in 2002, during his first year with Honda.

So, while it should be awkward for the rider and team in this situation, history proves what happens in the corporate meeting rooms doesn’t really impact what happens at the track. Plus, for Eli, there’s still big money on the line for every race win and championship. A good summer could easily mean seven figures in bonus money. You gotta get them while you can. Why mail it in? For Kawasaki, the best-case-scenario would actually be for Eli to do well now and set a high standard to match next year on another brand. In other words, winning has to be the goal, still, for both the rider and the team.

So why is it not happening? It’s one of the greatest mysteries. Maybe Eli wasn’t quite as good in supercross this year compared to last year, but these 9-8-11-10 scores to start the outdoor campaign are a whole level (or three) lower than that. There will be a whole lot less head scratching if the old Eli shows up at High Point and at least gets on the podium. That makes this one very critical weekend.