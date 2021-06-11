STANDING CONSTRUCT GASGAS FACTORY RACING

#41 – Pauls Jonass | 2020: 31st

Jonass is flying under the radar coming into this year, but he is fully healthy and ready to go. Joining up with the Standing Construct GasGas program has completed the Austrian trifecta for the Latvian as he has now raced for all three KTM owned brands after winning his MX2 World Title on a KTM, racing for Factory Husqvarna the last two years, and now ready to make his GasGas debut this weekend.

#189 – Brian Bogers | 2020: 10th

Bogers had a quietly impressive year in 2020 and it earned him a spot on the Factory GasGas team for 2021. Unfortunately, he had surgery just nine days ago to take care of some inflammation in his right arm and will be on the sidelines for the season opener this weekend.

HITACHI KTM FUELLED BY MILWAUKEE

#811 – Adam Sterry | 2020: 27th

Sterry has been racing the British Championship lately and currently sits fourth in points behind Tommy Searle, Dylan Walsh, and Harri Kullas, all of whom will not race this weekend in Russia.

SDM CORSE BETA

#89 – Jeremy Van Horebeek | 2020: 9th

The veteran Belgian racer has an entirely different role on his hands for 2021 than he’s ever had before. Beta entering the MXGP class with a factory effort is looking to build out their motocross program and a lot of development will fall on Van Horebeek’s shoulders. The bike has already proven strong with Van Horebeek piloting it to some very strong results in the Italian Championship, but this weekend will be its first test on the MXGP gate.

#520 – Jimmy Clochet | 2020: Did not race MXGP

French racer Jimmy Clochet was expected to be alongside Van Horebeek in Russia this weekend, but a shoulder injury will leave him sidelined for an indefinite amount of time.

HONDA SR MOTOBLOUZ

#16 – Benoit Paturel | 2020: 28th

Paturel has had a string of injuries the last few years that have kept him from reaching his potential. The former FIM Motocross of Nations champion with France comes into his second year with Honda SR Motoblouz, and will look to make big strides in 2021.

#991 – Nathan Watson | 2020: 40th

Nathan Watson is not new to MXGP at all, but his signing on with Honda SR Motoblouz after many years racing enduro with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing did come as a bit of a shock. Watson now returns to the GP scene full time for 2021 and will match up against his younger brother Ben for the first time in quite a while as well.

HOSTETTLER YAMAHA RACING

#4 – Arnaud Tonus | 2020: 17th

Tonus was left without a chair to sit on when the music stopped at Monster Energy Yamaha. With Gautier Paulin retiring and Ben Watson moving up, one seat remained there, and it eventually went to Ben Watson. But Tonus does remain with Yamaha jumping over to Hostettler Racing and was 12th overall at Ernee last weekend.

#92 – Valentin Guillod | 2020: 24th

Valentin Guillod will not be in Russia, but not because he’s injured. On the contrary actually, as Guillod will instead contest the opening round of the Swiss Championship this weekend instead which is part of his deal with this Hostettler Racing team in 2021. Look for him to dip in and out of MXGP until the Swiss series is finished.