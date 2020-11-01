Results Archive
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Upcoming
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
Jorge Prado Announces Lung Infection Due to COVID-19

November 1, 2020 10:20am | by:
Last week, Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the MXGP of Lommel (round 15 of 18). The team announced the 19-year-old was in “accordance with health and sanitary guidelines” and that the “rest of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team have been tested and returned negative results.”

This morning, the Spaniard has announced he has contracted a lung infection due to COVID-19.

“It hurts not being at the rest track giving my best. Dud COVID-19 I got a lung infection that will keep me out of competition. I need to recover to get healthy again. Thank you for the support. #sixt1🔥”

In 14 rounds during his rookie year in the MXGP class, Prado finished with three overall Grand Prix wins and five moto wins. He sits fifth in the MXGP standings following today’s MXGP of Trentino (round 16 of 18). He will return to the Red Bull KTM team in 2021 for his second MXGP season.

Below is Prado’s full post.

