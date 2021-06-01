The last time Alessandro Lupino raced on American soil, he was riding his Kawasaki to a fifth-place finish in race three of the 2018 FIM Motocross of Nations at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan. Even though the 30-year-old Italian has been racing the FIM Motocross World Championship for over a decade, he still wanted to knock another “first” off his list as he packed up and headed to the USA to race the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He’d never raced a full American Pro Motocross National before but was excited for the challenge and came out firing on Saturday. After qualifying fifth overall on the day, suddenly there was a lot of spotlight on how he would fair in the motos, but an untimely first lap crash put him on the back foot for much of the racing action. Still, he was all smiles after his 13th-place finish in 450 moto two and we caught up with him after the race to hear all about his American experience.

Racer X: The day started tremendous for you, qualifying eighth in the first session and then fifth in the second session, but then you crashed in the first moto and had to charge your way up. Came back for 13th in the second moto. What was the whole experience like?

Alessandro Lupino: Yeah, it was a really good experience. We came here just to have fun and do some training and I did not expect that I would be so fast in the qualifying sessions because we changed our bike. The suspension setting, it was too soft for here, so they made a new one completely yesterday and we have a stock bike. So, we just went out there for training and it was good. I threw away the first moto. I made a mistake on the first lap when I was in the top 10, something like that. And then I had a technical problem, so I needed to stop. The second moto, the gate from last [gate selection] was so, so far away from the corner. [Laughs] So, I tried, but yeah it was okay. It was fun. I’m a little bit disappointed because I didn’t push 100 percent because I was in the back, so I didn’t want to take any risks in the motos. But it was a good experience and I’m happy that I did it. Maybe I would like to make it to another one in the future.

Yeah, I think you were coming out here to do this one and Thunder Valley, but you just ended up doing this one, correct?

Yeah, the plan was to do the first two, but they changed like two weeks ago my planned calendar in Italy, so I have the Italian Championship. So, tomorrow morning, I fly back.