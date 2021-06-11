As you alluded to, nineteen Grands Prix over seven months from June through December. That’s a very long, comprehensive racing season. Plenty of time to warm into it and find a rhythm, huh?

Yeah, now this weekend is the first GP and then we have one week off and after that we will then have six GPs in a row, so it will be a really long and heavy season and a little bit like last year. Last year was a really special season with the three GPs in one week. All of this is more intense than it was before the coronavirus. It’ll be nice to go back to some of these different countries and different GPs again. Also, I think at most of the GPs they will be allowing fans back in again and that’s a really positive thing. Last year at the places where we did three GPs in one week was nice, but the more traditional calendar like we will have in 2021 is what I like and prefer. This year we will be able to get back to the, let’s say, old calendar and that’s good.

You and I have spoken about this before and I wanted to bring it up again. Belgium has not produced a World Champion since Steve Ramon won the MX1 title in 2007. If you can get this done, it’s been a long time coming for your home nation.

Yeah, it would be really good to have a World Champion in Belgium again because motocross is not so popular anymore and a lot of tracks are closing. A couple months ago my home motocross track also needed to close because of the sound, so the sport of motocross is not doing so great at the moment here in Belgium. Maybe we can have a couple really good GP riders again and also have a World Champion and things can change a little bit. Maybe the sport can become more popular and more people will want to practice motocross again and we can end up having some more new tracks.

How are you looking at the competition for 2021? Who are you going to have to fight with to try and win this thing come Indonesia in early December?

Yeah, I think the competition is really strong this year. Last year it was really between me and [Tom] Vialle, but now it will be, for sure, extremely competitive. For sure during the first half of this season there will be more riders fighting for the lead and for the championship. My two teammates, Thibault Benistan and Maxime Renaux, are very fast and very competitive. From there I think there will be five to six to seven guys who can, for sure, win a GP or be really fast. I think it will be a really competitive and interesting season. We will know a lot more after Russia and after the first two or three GPs. Yeah, I think it will be really interesting.