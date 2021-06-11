FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Host Steve Matthes is joined by Jason Thomas and Kellen Brauer to talk about this weekend’s kick off to the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship Russia. They’ll preview the series in both MXGP and MX2, who’s going to win, the series in general, and more.

Listen to the 2021 MXGP preview podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.