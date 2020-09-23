Results Archive
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Jeffrey Herlings Opens Up About Faenza Injury Severity

September 23, 2020 12:45pm | by:
Jeffrey Herlings Opens Up About Faenza Injury Severity

*Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer.

Multi-time World Motocross Champion Jeffrey Herlings suffered a frightening crash two weeks ago at the MXGP of Citta di Faenza. The Red Bull KTM rider crashed heavily in practice and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for what was later diagnosed as C1, C6, and T3 vertebrae fractures.

Herlings had posted an image of him out of the hospital later that day while wearing a neck brace, but he remained mostly quiet about the severity of the injuries until now. In a detailed recount of the events, Herlings offered insight into how bad things really were for the moments immediately following the crash and how fortunate he is to have escaped with only the fractures and nothing more.

Here's what Herlings had to say:

It’s been pritty quiet around me lately and I am sorry for not giving a update to my fans since my crash. I can not describe how devastated it was being there on the ground temporarily paralyzed and not having any feeling from my neck down for minimum half an hour.

Eventually I ended up braking my C1, C6 and T3. Doctors told me I got through the eye of the needle with not ending up paralyzed. From the good side, I got 3 stable fractures with only small cracks in the bones and the healing process wont be too long luckely and doctors say I will get a full recovery from this injury.

I was feeling I was more then 100% in control this season, accepting a 2nd place and felt more in control of the championship then ever. I feel like that I messed up for the 2nd season in a row, even I have the feeling there was nothing I can blame myself for, for this crash. I am sorry to all my sponsors and partners and fans for once again not being able to deliver a championship to them. And most of all I would like to thank my entire KTM team and crew for there patience and there constant support towards me and there support through thick and thin. It’s been a very though last 2 seasons but I know I still got plenty to offer in this sport.

For the moment the team and I have decided to sit out the next race in Mantova and look from there when exactly we will return to racing. I believe to become back healthy is the most important for now. Once again thanks to my team and partners for there great support. I will work hard to become back healthy again as soon as possible.

With there being three races upcoming at Mantova, Herlings is almost certainly out of the title fight for 2020 and could ultimately decide to remain sidelined for the rest of the year. Fortunately, he will be able to make a full recovery from these injuries and is expected to return to racing eventually.

The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now