Jeffrey Herlings Opens Up About Faenza Injury Severity

*Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer.

Multi-time World Motocross Champion Jeffrey Herlings suffered a frightening crash two weeks ago at the MXGP of Citta di Faenza. The Red Bull KTM rider crashed heavily in practice and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for what was later diagnosed as C1, C6, and T3 vertebrae fractures.

Herlings had posted an image of him out of the hospital later that day while wearing a neck brace, but he remained mostly quiet about the severity of the injuries until now. In a detailed recount of the events, Herlings offered insight into how bad things really were for the moments immediately following the crash and how fortunate he is to have escaped with only the fractures and nothing more.

Here's what Herlings had to say:

It’s been pritty quiet around me lately and I am sorry for not giving a update to my fans since my crash. I can not describe how devastated it was being there on the ground temporarily paralyzed and not having any feeling from my neck down for minimum half an hour. Eventually I ended up braking my C1, C6 and T3. Doctors told me I got through the eye of the needle with not ending up paralyzed. From the good side, I got 3 stable fractures with only small cracks in the bones and the healing process wont be too long luckely and doctors say I will get a full recovery from this injury. I was feeling I was more then 100% in control this season, accepting a 2nd place and felt more in control of the championship then ever. I feel like that I messed up for the 2nd season in a row, even I have the feeling there was nothing I can blame myself for, for this crash. I am sorry to all my sponsors and partners and fans for once again not being able to deliver a championship to them. And most of all I would like to thank my entire KTM team and crew for there patience and there constant support towards me and there support through thick and thin. It’s been a very though last 2 seasons but I know I still got plenty to offer in this sport. For the moment the team and I have decided to sit out the next race in Mantova and look from there when exactly we will return to racing. I believe to become back healthy is the most important for now. Once again thanks to my team and partners for there great support. I will work hard to become back healthy again as soon as possible.

With there being three races upcoming at Mantova, Herlings is almost certainly out of the title fight for 2020 and could ultimately decide to remain sidelined for the rest of the year. Fortunately, he will be able to make a full recovery from these injuries and is expected to return to racing eventually.