The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Many of you will recognize David Nash's voice as a regular caller on the PulpMX Show, but there is much more to "Nash" than being a moto fan. David and his wife, Amy, started the youth-development team Blu Cru East, which competes in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series. Their team is focused on teaching young riders how to represent themselves to sponsors, be true professionals on and off the track, and succeed off the track as much as they do on.

