Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
June 11, 2021 8:30am | by:
Listen: <em>Moto Marketing Podcast</em> Ep. #78: Blu Cru East's David Nash

The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Many of you will recognize David Nash's voice as a regular caller on the PulpMX Show, but there is much more to "Nash" than being a moto fan. David and his wife, Amy, started the youth-development team Blu Cru East, which competes in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series. Their team is focused on teaching young riders how to represent themselves to sponsors, be true professionals on and off the track, and succeed off the track as much as they do on.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.

The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now