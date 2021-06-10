Suzuki has announced models from its 2022 lineup, including the RM-Z and RM motocross line. As far as we can tell, the bikes do not receive mechanical changes for the new year. Suzuki's press release on the '22 motocross models is below.

Brea, California—Suzuki Motor USA, LLC (Suzuki) is thrilled to announce an additional group of dynamic and stylish 2022 Suzuki models. These returning 2022 Suzuki products add to an exciting range of premium Suzuki motorcycles, scooters and ATVs including proven and rugged Suzuki KingQuad ATVs, the fun and easy to ride QuadSport Z50 youth ATV, the stylish and advanced Suzuki Burgman 200 scooter, the remarkable DR-Z400SM SuperMoto, and the track-ready and superior handling RM/RM-Z series of Suzuki motocross models.

Motocross Models: RM-Z450

The 2022 RM-Z450 remains the champion’s choice, with its competition pedigree, proven rider ergonomics, compact yet strong engine, and nimble, proven chassis design continue Suzuki’s tradition of extraordinarily precise handling and all-around excellent performance.

The RM-Z450 epitomizes Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy of “RUN, TURN, and STOP” with strong brakes for controlled stopping power, a wide spread of engine muscle combined with high peak power, and a strong, light, and more nimble chassis that remains the class standard for cornering and handling performance.

Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance has never been easier, thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0 app and proven fuel-coupler system that is included with each 2022 RM-Z450.