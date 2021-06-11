Racerhead #24

As far as the first two rounds go, I think the racing has been outstanding. I don’t think a lot of folks would have guessed that at this point Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis would be the two 450 race winners and a single point apart in the standings, let alone that multi-time champion Eli Tomac would be struggling to even be inside the top ten—especially at his home track! The 250 Class was shaping up as a battle between former champion Jeremy Martin and Honda’s 17-year-old Jett Lawrence, along with brother Hunter and Martin’s Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammate Justin Cooper. Unfortunately, and for the second time in 2021, both J-Mart and his older brother Alex both got hurt on the same day. Both are out, and the 1-2-3 last weekend was Cooper, Jett, and Hunter. If I had to pick a pair of new winners in this series at High Point, I would absolutely pick Aaron Plessinger in the 450s and Hunter Lawrence in the 250s, as both seem to be gaining confidence and might be due for wins.

Speaking of the Lawrence brothers (and the Martins as well), I spotted this in Mitch Kendra’s News & Notes from Thunder Valley:

"According to Honda, this is the second set of brothers to land on the same overall podium in AMA Motocross, joining the Martin brothers, who did so in both 2016 and 2017."

Turns out it happened once way before, and by another set of Honda factory riders who were also brothers! In 1973, at the Lake Whitney 250 National in Texas, brothers Gary and Dewayne Jones went 1-2 in the overall results aboard their Honda CR250M Elsinore motorcycles.

A note on Jeremy Martin: After he won the first moto at Thunder Valley—the 36th of his career—he went down early in the second moto and was putting on a charge up through the pack when he crashed again and ended up breaking his hand. J-Mart went to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit for an X-ray, and as he was leaving, MX Sports’ Jeff Canfield and myself ran into him and offered our condolences on having another injury. He said, “You know, I was going to win this championship. I’m sure of it. But what are you going to do? My shoulder was out of socket for an hour and a half [in supercross], my wrist is jacked up, and now I’ve got this [broken hand]. Do I try to keep going and getting wins or just stop and get everything fixed up and come back and start all over but healthy? I think I’m going to just get it all fixed up and come back when I can.…”

What was so interesting about that to both me and Jeff was just how certain Jeremy was in his voice when he said I was going to win this championship. I’m sure of it. He was absolutely flying in that first moto, and he was flying when he crashed in the second moto too.

Besides the Martins bad luck, the ongoing problems for Tomac as well as defending 450 Class #1 Zach Osborne, there were a lot of good things to discuss about Thunder Valley, including the massive crowd that turned out that seemed like the biggest one for David Clabaugh since he hosted the 2010 FIM Motocross of Nations there in Colorado. I mean, the place was absolutely packed with motocross fans who all seemed to be extremely glad to be back outside at the races together and not having to wear masks, for the most part. It felt like 2019, only much bigger. But the thing a lot of people have been talking about is the track itself. Shane Schaffer carved out a very good track, added a few changes to the northern end, and then did a fair amount of watering on Friday afternoon, only to have a fierce windstorm come along that night and blow dry the track. It turned out to be much less moist that anyone anticipated, but rather than hit it hard all morning with water, it was decided to just water what they could between races and see how it all turned out. And when a red flag came out for the first 250 moto after Jerry Robin got knocked out in a corner when another rider hit him from behind as he was falling, they backed the start of the second moto up from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to give them a little more time to water. The result was a much harder pack track than usual, and without some of the deeper grooves that tend to develop as the day goes on. It was definitely a change of pace from what the riders saw at the opening round at Fox Raceway in Southern California, where it was so dry that they had no choice but to put as much water down on it as they could. At Thunder Valley it only got a little dusty in a couple of sections, and certainly not enough to cause vision problems for even the back of the pack. And the vast majority of the riders I heard from, as well as the ones Steve Matthes spoke to for his PulpMX post-race Pro Circuit podcast the takeaway was almost universally positive. We will certainly be discussing changing up the track prep a little at future races, weather-willing, so stay tuned.

And while Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is not racing this weekend, thankfully MXGP is finally getting started over in Russia with the previously delayed opener set for Sunday morning. The COVID-19 situation has been much different in Europe and other parts of the world than it currently is here, and that has wreaked havoc on the calendar. But the MXGP faithful have been patient and hopeful, and now the battles between reigning champ Tim Gajser and title hopefuls like Jeffrey Herlings, Jorge Prado, and Antonio Cairoli can finally begin. You can watch the second motos live on Sunday morning on the CBS Sports Network, with MX2 at 8 a.m. ET and MXGP at 9 a.m. ET, or you can watch it all live by logging on to www.mxgp-tv.com. Here’s wishing all of the MXGP paddock a safe and entertaining return to racing in Russia, I will definitely be watching before I start the big lawnmower here at High Point on Sunday morning.