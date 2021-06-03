Without conditions remaining rather normal for the opener (around mid 70s), maybe the continuous grind of training caught up to the rookie and his Epstein-Barr Virus might have flared up again. From his social media post, whatever he is dealing with does not appear have a simple equation to fix but he is aiming at a return at the High Point National on June 19.

The GEICO Honda team ceasing operations after the 2020 Pro Motocross finale left all riders (team members and personnel) searching for options for 2021 and beyond. They eventually all found homes, including Shimoda who became Payton's fifth rider rather late in the off-season. But when it has come to time on the track and results, that last signee has proven to be the shining light of the team so far this season. Forkner only started two supercross main events before a broken collarbone forced a shift in focus to Pro Motocross. Smith started only four main events for the team for the second straight season before his shoulder injury. Now the issues to McAdoo and Hammaker that will keep them out for this weekend and the possible future, leaving Shimoda as the most active team rider this season (stay tuned for more on the Japanese rider’s season on the website tomorrow). The idea of signing Shimoda on as the fifth riders does not seem as crazy now, considering everything that has happened since. When the gate drops on Saturday in Colorado, Shimoda will be the only rider to lineup for every points-paying gate drop for Payton this year.