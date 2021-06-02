After finishing 15 in the first moto, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo suffered a crash during Saturday’s opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship that knocked him out of the second moto early. McAdoo was unable to walk due to what appeared to be an injury to his lower left leg/knee area, and he was helped to the medical cart and carted off the track, officially recording 15-37 for 20th overall. The team’s initial report was that he was going to undergo more testing during the week. He said the following in a Kawasaki post-race press-release:

“I’m disappointed with how things went today. I was really looking forward to starting the season strong and felt prepared after the extra few weeks following supercross, so this was a hard pill to swallow. I hurt my leg and it started giving me problems early into Moto 2, so I will need to get it checked out before we head to Colorado.”

He was seen on the broadcast clutching his left knee (you can watch below starting at around the 12:08 mark).