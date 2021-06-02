Cameron McAdoo Suffers Knee Injury in Crash at Pro Motocross Opener
After finishing 15 in the first moto, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo suffered a crash during Saturday’s opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship that knocked him out of the second moto early. McAdoo was unable to walk due to what appeared to be an injury to his lower left leg/knee area, and he was helped to the medical cart and carted off the track, officially recording 15-37 for 20th overall. The team’s initial report was that he was going to undergo more testing during the week. He said the following in a Kawasaki post-race press-release:
“I’m disappointed with how things went today. I was really looking forward to starting the season strong and felt prepared after the extra few weeks following supercross, so this was a hard pill to swallow. I hurt my leg and it started giving me problems early into Moto 2, so I will need to get it checked out before we head to Colorado.”
He was seen on the broadcast clutching his left knee (you can watch below starting at around the 12:08 mark).
Tonight, McAdoo took to Instagram to explain the extent of the injury, which he says he will be getting fixed next week.
“This is definitely not the news I would like to have, and very hard to accept as there is so much work put in to prepare for the season as a rider and team collectively. Unfortunately on Saturday in Moto 2 I came together with another rider and ended up landing with my knee straight out. I knew right away that something wasn’t right. I got the results back today and my ACL pulled and fractured the top of my Tibia bone off. I will be getting it fixed next week and begin the process of working to get back healthy. Thank you all for the support through the good and bad. We’ll be back 👊🏻”
With the injury requiring surgery, McAdoo is expected to be out indefinitely. The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to Lakewood, Colorado, on June 5 for the Thunder Valley National, but there is no timetable on McAdoo's return to racing at this moment. McAdoo, who raced with the GEICO Honda team and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team before signing with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki prior to the start of 2020, was coming into his second Pro Motocross campaign with the team after finishing a career best third place in the 250SX West Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.