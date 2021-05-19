Jordon Smith has had a rough last few seasons. In 2019 he had a lingering wrist injury that derailed both his Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship run and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In 2020, he signed with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team but he suffered a torn ACL at the Daytona Supercross and missed both the remainder of supercross and the entire Pro Motocross season.

He came into the 2021 supercross campaign with a thumb injury that limited his time on the bike, which in turn resulted in more hits. Smith suffered several crashes in the early rounds of the 250SX West Region Championship—the last which cost him his season. In his heat race at the Arlington 3 Supercross, Smith came together with Mitchell Harrison in the first section and slammed his right shoulder hard into the face of a jump. The crash resulted in a dislocated right shoulder, ending his 2021 SX season. For the third year in a row a crash has resulted in a season-ending injury after only four supercross starts for the North Carolina native.

Today, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has announced Jordon Smith has “elected to forgo the outdoor season.”