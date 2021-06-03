Round two is a fantastic venue for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Thunder Valley Motocross Park is located just outside of Denver, Colorado, and if there is a more convenient, picturesque backdrop for this series, I haven’t seen it yet (calm down Washougal fans, you’re great, too). The 5,000+ feet of elevation adds to the uniqueness of Thunder Valley, as well as testing both man and machine. The lack of oxygen starves engines, lessening torque and horsepower, while also putting a big strain on rider fitness as well. By the time the motos arrived, I felt fairly normal but those first few laps on Saturday morning are a doozy on all fronts.

Dirty Little Secrets

The Thunder Valley track is built on a hillside. There are elevation changes of all sorts and off-camber turns to up the ante even more. The hard base is softened by the truck loads of sand brought in specifically for this event. That mix of sand and hard pack can get a little tricky in areas, especially late in the second moto. Even so, the addition is welcome compared to a concrete-esque track that we could otherwise see.

The start is a long gradual uphill, furthering the strain that the elevation is already putting on everyone’s engine. It’s such a tough ask that most riders will start in first gear! Thunder Valley and the Salt Lake City Supercross round are the only times throughout the season that riders would even consider a first gear start. I can remember using first gear to pull a top three start in both 450 motos back in 2007, and even then, I felt the engine was gasping for air. Keep in mind, fuel injection has improved performance on the modern four-stroke (versus carburation) but as you’re watching the first qualifying sessions Saturday morning, just know that the riders are all complaining to someone about a lack of power.

One other aspect of note are the long downhills at Thunder Valley. Many of these get brutally rough in the second moto and those with the setup and confidence to power down them (versus coasting) can make both time and passes here. I believe Thunder Valley to be a tad bit difficult to pass in a few sections, making those downhills more important than ever. When your competitor checks up in the face of huge braking bumps while descending a mountain, the willingness to upshift and be aggressive is a huge advantage.