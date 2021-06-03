Jason Thomas: I do think you're on the right track for overanalyzing the opener. There are way too many things about the opening round that just don't really see continuation throughout a 12-round series. The southern California location is always at the top of my list for presenting results that may not be indicative for what we will see. There are too many riders that practice at this track week in and week out for it not to weigh on the results.

As for Tomac, it certainly wasn't a reassuring weekend for those wondering if he would find the form he showed us from 2017-2020. I am beginning to wonder if this will be a "going through the motions" summer as he prepares to transition away from Monster Energy Kawasaki and over to the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team. If he suffers through another ho-hum weekend at a track that he has ALWAYS ridden well, we will need skip the rummaging around with the panic button and go ahead and alert the authorities.

Matthes: Yeah, I’m with you on that one. This one is huge for ET IMO. By the way, this weekend’s race in Lakewood is a sneaky good race, always a lot of fun and great track to take it all in. I don’t think ET would be “going through the motions” as you put it with his impending move to Star Yamaha in 2022. I just think there’s too much money, he’s got too much pride to mail it in this summer. If he continues to get beat this summer, it’s because his window to be a champion has officially closed. Yeah, I said it. But it’s too early right now to declare that either way. I do think that the top three in the 250 class at Pala will be the main battle going forward. Add in a pinch of RJ Hampshire, Austin Forkner, and Hunter Lawrence here and there and we’ll have our main guys in that class.

Who had a sneaky good Pala that opened your eyes?

Thomas: Max Vohland's results don't jump off the page because he suffered a few mechanical gremlins throughout the day but he was very impressive. I didn't expect much going in, to be honest, but he was arguably the best rookie. I also believe Chase Sexton will be very much in the running to win this summer. He was thisclose to winning that first moto but a first turn crash in the second moto derailed an overall result that would grab headlines. Sexton has a real chance to put himself in championship contention in a class that doesn't seem to have an alpha.