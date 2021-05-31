Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 1 (of 12) — Fox Raceway at Pala — Pala, California
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1 - 250May 29, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|5 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|4 - 4
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|
R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|3 - 9
|Husqvarna FC 250
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|6 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|8 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|
Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|7 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250F
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|9 - 12
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|14 - 11
|Kawasaki KX250F
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1 - 450May 29, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|1 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|6 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|3 - 6
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 10
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|10 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 450
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|8 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 11
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|9 - 8
|Kawasaki KX450
|10
|
Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|13 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 450
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 4 (of 17) — Chicago Half-Mile — The Dirt Oval at Route 66 Speedway — Joliet, Illinois
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Round 4 (of 9) — Hidden Valley Golf — Glen Daniel, West Virginia
Pro Overall Saturday
Pro Overall Sunday
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
Other Championship Standings
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Through Round 7 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|157
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|148
|3
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|126
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|122
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|116
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|106
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|94
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|92
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|79
|10
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|62
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|186
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|162
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|122
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|118
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|101
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|97
|7
|Ruy Barbosa
|96
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|92
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|87
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|71
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|205
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|160
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|151
|4
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|122
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|101
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|100
|7
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|97
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|96
|9
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH
|90
|10
|Jeremy Lallement
|Hayesville, NC
|58
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Through Round 3 (of 9)
Australian ProMX
Through Round 2 (of 8)
Championship Standings
THOR MX1
Pirelli MX2
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TDB
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TDB
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins