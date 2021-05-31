Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Australian MX
Gillman
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Wake-Up Call

May 31, 2021 6:30am

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 1 (of 12) — Fox Raceway at Pala — Pala, California

Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 250

May 29, 2021
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States5 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States4 - 4 GasGas MC 250F
5R.J. Hampshire
Hudson, FL United States3 - 9 Husqvarna FC 250
6Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia6 - 5 Honda CRF250R
7Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States8 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
8Austin Forkner
Richards, MO United States7 - 8 Kawasaki KX250F
9Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States9 - 12 Yamaha YZ250F
10Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan14 - 11 Kawasaki KX250F
Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 450

May 29, 2021
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France1 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany6 - 1 Honda CRF450R
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States3 - 6 GasGas MC 450F
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States2 - 10 Honda CRF450R
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States10 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450
7Marvin Musquin La Reole France8 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States5 - 11 KTM 450 SX-F
9Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States9 - 8 Kawasaki KX450
10Zach Osborne
Abingdon, VA United States13 - 5 Husqvarna FC 450
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 4 (of 17) — Chicago Half-Mile — The Dirt Oval at Route 66 Speedway — Joliet, Illinois

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Round 4 (of 9) — Hidden Valley Golf — Glen Daniel, West Virginia

Pro Overall Saturday

Pro Overall Sunday

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

Other Championship Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Through Round 7 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States157
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States148
3Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States126
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia122
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States116
6Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States106
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States94
8Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States92
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States79
10Layne Michael Fairmont, WV United States62
XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States186
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States162
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States122
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States118
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia101
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand97
7Ruy Barbosa Chile96
8Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States92
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States87
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States71
XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States205
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States160
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States151
4Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States122
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States101
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States100
7Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States97
8Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States96
9Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States90
10Jeremy Lallement Hayesville, NC United States58
WXC

GNCC

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Through Round 3 (of 9)

Australian ProMX

Through Round 2 (of 8)

Championship Standings

THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TDBLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
NALoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

