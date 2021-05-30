Saturday saw the opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kick off at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Despite an extra two weekends off after Monster Energy Supercross, we still seemed to enter this weekend with little clue as to who the favorites would be. The 450 class has now three former champions of the series in it as Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Zach Osborne all lined up Saturday. Yet somehow, they didn’t feel like the clear-cut favorites. Adam Cianciarulo and Chase Sexton were looking to build on a strong rookie 450 class campaign in 2020, Cooper Webb was coming off his second Monster Energy AMA Supercross title, and up to 10 riders beyond that all had a legitimate case to build as to why they would be the guy to win the title.

By the end of the day, none of the riders mentioned above would walk away with the points lead. That’s because 450 class rookie Dylan Ferrandis, in his first ever Pro Motocross race in the 450 class, stunned the paddock by winning the first moto and backing it up with a third in the second moto to win the overall on debut. Ferrandis got there by methodically making passes in the first moto to get to the rear tire of Cooper Webb for second. When then race leader Adam Cianciarulo, who had built a 10 second lead, crashed, Ferrandis wasted no time to skirt around Webb into the lead. Despite a very similar start in his second moto, Ferrandis did exactly what he knew he had to as he made a late race pass on Justin Barcia to really seal the deal for his first overall win.

“I didn’t really expect it honestly. I didn’t wake up this morning and think I would leave the track with the red plate,” said Ferrandis of his shocking victory. “I’m really happy. Winning round one as a rookie is just such a great feeling. I just felt good today and gave everything I had.”