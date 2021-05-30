Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Riders took to the gates for the first time in the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as racing kicked off with the Fox Raceway 1 National at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California. Check out the full highlights from the opening round.

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will next head to Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, for the Thunder Valley National on Saturday, June 5.

250 Class