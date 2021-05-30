Watch: Fox Raceway 1 National Highlights
May 30, 2021 8:00am
Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.
Riders took to the gates for the first time in the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as racing kicked off with the Fox Raceway 1 National at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California. Check out the full highlights from the opening round.
The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will next head to Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, for the Thunder Valley National on Saturday, June 5.
250 Class
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1 - 250May 29, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|5 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|4 - 4
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|
R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|3 - 9
|Husqvarna FC 250
450 Class
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1 - 450May 29, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|1 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|6 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|3 - 6
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 10
|Honda CRF450R