GNCC
John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Australian MX
Gillman
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Watch: Fox Raceway 1 National Highlights

May 30, 2021 8:00am

Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Riders took to the gates for the first time in the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as racing kicked off with the Fox Raceway 1 National at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California. Check out the full highlights from the opening round. 

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will next head to Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, for the Thunder Valley National on Saturday, June 5. 

250 Class

Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 250

May 29, 2021
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States5 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States4 - 4 GasGas MC 250F
5R.J. Hampshire
Hudson, FL United States3 - 9 Husqvarna FC 250
450 Class

Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 450

May 29, 2021
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France1 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany6 - 1 Honda CRF450R
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States3 - 6 GasGas MC 450F
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States2 - 10 Honda CRF450R
