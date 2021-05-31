The first round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is complete, and Dylan Ferrandis romped home with the overall win in the 450 class over Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger. Justin Barcia and Chase Sexton also scored moto podiums. All five riders joined the media for a virtual press conference on Saturday night.

Jett Lawrence topped the 250 class over Jeremy Martin and Justin Cooper, with Michael Mosiman fourth. Those riders joined the media as well. Press conferences are posted weekly via American Motocross, the host channel for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.