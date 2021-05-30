Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun May 30
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Weege Show: Round 1 Wrap Up

May 30, 2021 1:10am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener at Fox Raceway at Pala. It was a wildly unpredictable day, including a win in a rider's first race ever on a 450 in the series, and podiums from two riders who didn't even race last year. Also: privateer heroes make an appearance in the show, and Phil Nicoletti uses bad language, which we had to edit out. All brought to you by Race Tech. Oh yeah! Race Tech engine services held up under 30 minutes and two laps from Alex Ray. That's amazing durability! Plus the Gold Valves mean plusher suspension with better bottoming resistance and more traction. Made in the USA. Get some at RaceTech.com

