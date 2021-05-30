Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener at Fox Raceway at Pala. It was a wildly unpredictable day, including a win in a rider's first race ever on a 450 in the series, and podiums from two riders who didn't even race last year. Also: privateer heroes make an appearance in the show, and Phil Nicoletti uses bad language, which we had to edit out. All brought to you by Race Tech. Oh yeah! Race Tech engine services held up under 30 minutes and two laps from Alex Ray. That's amazing durability! Plus the Gold Valves mean plusher suspension with better bottoming resistance and more traction. Made in the USA. Get some at RaceTech.com