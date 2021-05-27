With the gate set to drop this Saturday on the 2021 season of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Southern California hills are alive with the sound of motocross music as the nation’s best racers prepare for yet another two-wheeled slugfest for twelve rounds. Coty Schock is one of those racers. The FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing rider has been putting in the work and is coming into the summer more prepared than he’s ever been. Yes, that sounds clichéd, but in this instance it’s 100 percent true! We caught up with The Schocker to get a feel for how his year has gone so far, and how it might go in the coming months.

Racer X: What’ve you been up to since the close of supercross?

Coty Schock: I’ve been riding outdoors as much as I can. Plenty of long days at Glen Helen. You have to enjoy the suffer there because it will make you appreciate the nationals. I’ve been able to ride with all the top guys in the sport out here. When you go to the races, it’s no different than a typical practice day out here. That’s one good thing about SoCal.

What’d you think of supercross? This was your first real go at it.

Yeah, it was, and I love it. I never actually wanted to do supercross, but I was told, "Hey, if you want to make a career out of this, you have to do it." So, this year was actually my first full swing at supercross. I was really happy with how it went. I know I could have done probably a little bit better, but coming in and getting ninth overall in the points in my first full year, is pretty stellar for me personally. It’s nice to be back outdoors because it comes to me more naturally, but supercross I’ve found is where my talent comes out, with how technical it is. I know I have more in me too. Next year should be really solid.