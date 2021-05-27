Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 29
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun May 30
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: 2021 Pro Motocross Preseason Press Conference

May 27, 2021 1:10pm | by:
Watch: 2021 Pro Motocross Preseason Press Conference

On Wednesday, May 26, a dozen factory riders from both the 250 and 450 Classes joined members of the media via Zoom meetings to talk about their preparation and goals heading into Pro Motocross.

Below are the full press conference videos in both classes and a list of the riders who attended each press conference.

Press conference videos courtesy of American Motocross.

250 Class

- Jo Shimoda - Kawasaki
- Max Vohland - KTM
- Derek Drake- Suzuki
- RJ Hampshire - Husqvarna
- Michael Mosiman - GasGas
- Hunter Lawrence - Honda
- Austin Forkner - Kawasaki
- Jeremy Martin - Yamaha
- Justin Cooper - Yamaha
- Jett Lawrence - Honda



450 Class

- Max Anstie - Suzuki
- Dylan Ferrandis - Yamaha
- Marvin Musquin - KTM
- Chase Sexton - Honda
- Justin Barcia - GasGas
- Cooper Webb - KTM
- Zach Osborne - Husqvarna
- Adam Cianciarulo - Kawasaki
- Eli Tomac - Kawasaki
- Ken Roczen - Honda

