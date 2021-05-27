For the first time since the Salt Lake City 7 Supercross nearly a year ago, Eli Tomac will line back up on the gate this Saturday with his familiar #3 aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki. After winning three consecutive 450 Class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships from 2017 to 2019 and the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Tomac is now in a bit of a dry spell for his standards having gone a full year without another title. With his looming departure from Monster Energy Kawasaki to reportedly join the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing outfit on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how Tomac approaches his final season with Kawasaki after six successful years together. Tomac spoke candidly about his motivation coming into Pro Motocross via the pre-season Zoom press conference on Wednesday this week.

Racer X: Obviously, we got big news that you’re making changes next year to your program. So, I want to know where your motivation is as far as going into the championship this year. To end on a good note, to possibly take the #1 plate to another team, to make up for last year. You probably have a lot of motivation and maybe some new fire. Just talk about that.

Eli Tomac: I’ve got one goal as always and it’s trying to win. So, it definitely sucks getting both #1 plates taken away from you, so that’s my motivation at this point is to get one of them back and do my best to do that. Give my best shot, my best try. Going into this season feeling good right now. Yesterday’s ride at Pala was nice. We got that Tuesday in, so looking forward to Saturday.