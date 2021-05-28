Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you at a beautiful beginning to Memorial Day weekend, as well as the opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the DirtBikeKidz Fox Raceway 1 National here at Pala, California. The place is filling up with some very enthusiastic fans, as the whole country continues to work its way out of the dreaded pandemic that’s been with us since last March. Before we get into previewing the big race, don’t forget to take a moment this weekend, and especially on Memorial Day, which is Monday, to think about all of the men and women who sacrificed their lives for this great nation of ours, the United States of America. God bless them all.

For the second year in a row, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is not starting at its traditional opener, the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Last year it was impossible for the Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club, the event promoters, to hold any races. This year they can, but just to be on the safe side of the ongoing-but-diminishing COVID-19 restrictions, they asked to be the last round of the series in September.

Here at Fox Raceway in Pala, it’s a different story given than the track is set on tribal land owned by the Pala Band of Mission Indians. As a result, they don’t have to be as strict as the Dirt Diggers do up north, where the track is set within the Prairie City Off-Highway Vehicle Park, which belongs to the state of California. As a result, don’t be surprised tomorrow to tune in on MAV-TV, NBC Sports or Peacock (or follow along on the Pro Motocross App) and notice a sizable crowd. The excitement for this event and a whole new season has been palpable ever since the conclusion of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on the first of May. And with three weeks off, as well as the opener being right here in Southern California, the heart of the U.S. motocross industry, everyone seems relaxed and ready to go. Both classes are packed, and the guys will have more on what to expect and what’s been going on below. I’ve been transitioning into my “summer job,” which is more with MX Sports Pro Racing than Racer X magazine, so I haven’t been able to get much insight or interactions with the riders the past few weeks. Instead, I’ve been more focused on things like mask mandates, COVID-19 restrictions, and all the things each event in the series will be facing. For instance, it was in the news today that Washington has increased spectator events to 50 percent capacity, capped at 9,000, which is wonderful news for Washougal, with more capacity expected by their event in July. And back in Indiana, the Indy 500 will run at 40 percent capacity this weekend, though they are getting pressure in the press to enforce their mask mandate, which does not expire for another week. The 40 percent is a positive step for the Ironman National, which happens in late August.

The news was not so good Down Under in Australia, where they had to postpone Round 3 of the 2021 Penrite ProMX Championship after a small COVID-19 outbreak (15 people) in Melbourne caused them to hit the pause button on their series. (And fans in Australia, we hear you—we have not given up on getting a stream going as NBC continues to seek a way to make it happen.) And over in Europe, the British Nationals are up and running, with a special guest last weekend and a sold-out crowd limited to 4,000 spectators.

As far as the rest of our series goes, everything is looking like a go after Southwick made that move last week a couple of weeks back, and restrictions everywhere are lightening up. We’re almost out of this horrible deal, and it really does feel like we’re almost back to normal.

I had the best seat in the house on Tuesday’s Pro Ride day here at Fox Raceway—they needed a caution flagger for the big corner jump that is the second turn. I got to watch the whole pack in both classes, each doing two full moto-length practice sessions. The Monster Energ/Star Racing Yamahas and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasakis all looked fast, as did the factory Hondas of the Lawrence brothers. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this all come down to the old guard vs. the new, which means Jeremy Martin and Jett Lawrence. Remember, they finished 1-2 in the last moto of 2020 here at Fox Raceway, only they were teammates on the old GEICO Honda squad. As far as the 450 goes, there are so many guys who could break out that I don’t even want to try to narrow it down. Whoever wins is going to have to be a bunch of very good guys to win the opener, let alone the title.