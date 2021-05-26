The Lawrence brothers of Hunter and Jett seemed to keep finding each other on the track. They pushed each other around a bit, but they seemed to spend most of the session trying out different lines. Fresh off their 250SX championships, Justin Cooper and Colt Nichols both looked comfortable throughout the day, with Cooper actually working on riding behind riders at times to see if alternate lines could work for passing. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing teammates of Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown seemed to have the wall jump double before the finish line figured out best. Both riders were staying much lower on it by launching the roller beforehand and just clipping the top of the double takeoff. The line does have its downfall because the rougher the track was got, the less lift they would get, which made it harder to continue doing it consistently. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland was back in action as well and was quick to get right out front in both sessions. We also saw the return of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire and he looked right in the mix in terms of pace. The last thing we saw in the 250 class was Cameron McAdoo somehow ending up on the track by himself at the end of the session. He was the first 250 rider we saw all day that hucked the large step down while he was by himself on that last lap. Only Wackers!

The 450 class was essentially a battle to see who could run the most 2:15s. I timed Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo, Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Jason Anderson in the second session and got the same result with all of them: 2:15! I put Ken Roczen on the clock twice, once at the beginning of the session and once at the end, but both times he was sub-2:20 and appeared to be more focused on working from section to section than he was on putting a lap in.

Perhaps the most notable observation was Cooper Webb using the entire second 30-minute session to put in a moto. Everyone else would do something like three to five laps and then pull in and change something. Webb just kept putting in lap after lap and was one of the few guys still circulating late in the session. That might explain why Adam Cianciarulo started behind him and Zach Osborne in that session and was able to catch and pass both, as Cianciarulo then took a few slow laps mid-session.

Style check!