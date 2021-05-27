Chase talked a bit about getting some settings from the guys in Europe and [Tim] Gajser and those guys. Can you talk a bit about that? Are you anywhere close to what those guys are running, or have you kind of gone your own direction?

Not really. As far as I know, I don't think we’ve had really that many settings from Europe because they run the BFR shock that we don’t run and we don’t really have here right now. So that’s obviously out the window. When it comes to other suspension settings, I feel like we kind of just went the direction that we thought and kind of based it on ourselves. I honestly would like to see a little bit more in the future to get some insight on what those guys are running over there, because obviously that’s their specialty and they ride those kind of tracks throughout the entire year and have so much time to actually prepare for motocross. But for right now, I just think we have a hard time running some of the same settings because we also can’t do some of the changes. I’m not 100 percent sure what they’re actually running over there, but I know they could do frame changes, I believe, if they wanted to and things like that. So I think we just kind of stuck to what the team knows. There’s so much to weed through. Obviously, we have Trey Canard that does some testing for us when it comes to parts and whatnot, but settings-wise… Everybody kind of likes the bike different too. Chase likes the bike completely different than I like. At the same time, we do still want to learn from each other. Obviously that’s the big plus point of having a teammate and both of us having the same suspension guy. But for right now, I was actually pretty happy with what we got settings-wise within a short period of time. Of course, it will be interesting to see in race conditions and race situations and moving forward going to different soil and stuff. I am focusing a little bit more on working on myself rather than on the bike and just looking for getting the bike better, because I feel like a rider can make up for a bike that’s not perfect. It’s really difficult to make a bike perfect in every type of condition.

Maybe some races in the supercross were frustrating for you, bad luck and something else. So how big is your motivation for the outdoors because we know how fast you are in the outdoors in the past? So is it maybe another motivation?

My motivation for outdoors is normally huge. I’ve always felt more comfortable on outdoors just because I’ve done it longer. But like I said, with the injuries in the past and me having to skip some years, and if you look at how long I’ve been with the team—it’s kind of sad to say, but I’ve pretty much only raced half of that time for the team. I think I will just get better with time. I’ve just invested a lot of time in supercross in the past years. It’ll be an adjustment and it will definitely take a learning curve, but I am pretty confident that things will come to me pretty decently quick within these next few weeks. Again, it’s muscle memory. It seems to usually always come a little bit more natural to me. So I'm definitely looking to speed things up. I don't know exactly where my speed is at at the moment. I’m sure I’m not quite on the level that I was in 2016, but at the same time, that’s in the past and things are a lot different now. I’m looking to rebuild the me in motocross and take it as a learning curve. But at the same time, they hired me to get a championship so I don't want to take myself out of it, by any means. So, we just want to make sure that we’re not too far off the pace and too far behind, and it will be just interesting to see. I’m just as curious as everybody else out there, whether that’s fans or media.

