The opening round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 29, at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
Fox Raceway 1Saturday, May 29
2020 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|390
|2
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|377
|3
|
Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|288
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|277
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|271
|1
|
Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|355
|2
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|343
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|321
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|314
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|290
2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows
Episode 1 - 450 Class
Episode 2 - 250 Class
Other Links
General
Fox Raceway 1 National
Fox Raceway 1 National Race Center
Fox Raceway 1 National 450 Class Entry List
Fox Raceway 1 National 250 Class Entry List
Follow
Racer X
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Other Info
Fox Raceway at Pala
12799 CA-76
Pala, CA 92059
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Fox Raceway 1 National.
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Fox Raceway 1 National Race Day Schedule
Saturday, May 29, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Pala, California. .