The opening round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 29, at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule