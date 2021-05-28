Results Archive
How to Watch: Fox Raceway 1

How to Watch Fox Raceway 1

May 28, 2021 12:30pm

The opening round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 29, at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Motocross TV Schedule
Fox Raceway 1 National broadcast information.
Fox Raceway 1 National broadcast information. Pro Motocross

2020 Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France390
2Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States377
3Shane McElrath
Canton, NC United States288
4Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia277
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States271
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne
Abingdon, VA United States355
2Adam Cianciarulo
Port Orange, FL United States343
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States321
4Marvin Musquin La Reole France314
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States290
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

Episode 2 - 250 Class

Other Links

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 Pro Motocross Teams

Fox Raceway 1 National

Fox Raceway 1 National Race Center

Fox Raceway 1 National 450 Class Entry List

Fox Raceway 1 National 250 Class Entry List

Other Info

Fox Raceway at Pala
12799 CA-76
Pala, CA 92059

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the Fox Raceway 1 National.

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Fox Raceway 1 National Race Day Schedule

Saturday, May 29, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Pala, California. .

