John Penton
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 29
Gillman
Sun May 30
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Adam Cianciarulo

May 26, 2021 10:30am
FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo joins the show to talk about how his prep for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is going, riding on a track with weekend warriors, whether or not he’s an MX guy, vlog life, and more

Listen to the Cianciarulo podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

