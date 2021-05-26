Justin Cooper’s amateur racing career was not like the factory riders around him. Growing up in Coldspring Harbor, New York, he was not able to train year round because of weather and he did not head south for winter training. He was not always sure whether he would make it as a professional racer so he finished a year of college after his public high school graduation. Then Cooper caught fire. He earned four total AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship titles at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, but while his first two titles in the College and Two-Stroke classes didn’t really capture attention, his Open Pro Sport and 250 A titles in 2017 definitely did. He debuted as a pro with the CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha team at the final rounds of the 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

In his first pro race at the 2017 Unadilla National after Loretta’s, he recorded a 12th in the first moto and second in the second moto for fifth overall. That runner-up run in the second moto was impressive, but it was a muddy day, at his home race, and it was too quick to assure these results would be repeated. But now looking back, we can say that is exactly what has happened. Cooper’s results have been remarkably consistent since entering the pro ranks.

It started a little rough. Following his dabble in the pros with CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha, the #62 lined up on the gates of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2018 as a member of the Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha team. After ninth in his supercross debut, he crashed hard at round two. A concussion, nine broken ribs, and three broken transverse processes in his back resulted an extended amount of time off the bike. Soon, he was back in action for the start of Pro Motocross, picking up where he left off in 2017. After some “flying at the test track” hype the #62 Yamaha rattled off moto top-fives and podiums before translating those results into overall top-fives and overall podiums. Then came his first career moto win, at round three in Thunder Valley. At the fifth round in Tennessee a big get together early in the race with Jeremy Martin gave the New York native his worst moto finish to date, a 28th (this was the crash that nearly ended Martin’s career with a scary back injury). Cooper bounced back, claiming three more moto podiums and one overall podium before finishing his first full championship third in points to veteran Alex Martin and his Star Racing teammate Aaron Plessinger.