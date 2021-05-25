It’s a pretty simple situation. The new young hot shot from the 250 class jumps up to the 450 and shows speed immediately. Fast qualifying laps. Speed in the races. But also, crashes. That has, for better or worse, been the case now with Chase Sexton just like it has been for so many others. Sexton jumped into 450 racing for the first time at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener last year, and the two-time 250SX East Region Champion took the fastest 450 qualifying time at the opener. Then, he crashed in the race. He was fast throughout the summer and ultimately logged an overall win at the season finale at the Fox Raceway National in California.

Same story for Sexton’s rookie 450SX run in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year. Fast, but crash. He’s trying to prevent that from happening again for this Pro Motocross campaign. He can’t be certain he’s eradicated the crashes, but he has a few reasons to think so.

“I think in the past my speed has always been good, I always qualify good and I always have good lap times. So now I’m trying to get longer distance, longer motos in, instead of sprint speed,” he told me in a call last week. “Qualifying first is cool, but it doesn’t count for anything. I’m just getting my endurance up. I haven’t had this kind of time to do motos like this before.”

It’s not really endurance that was a problem, though. Sexton wasn’t crashing because he was tired. He actually mentioned the 450 adjustment as the biggest issue.