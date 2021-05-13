It definitely happened that way with my parents—the Blackwater 100 idea grew out of the Elsinore Grand Prix in the movie, and that in turn led to the whole Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series and more. Who are some of the people that really had a unique or telling story about the movie?

In addition to Big Dave and Rita, Steve Masterson from KISKA North America [a design firm deeply entrenched within KTM] had a unique story about how he wound up watching the movie and started riding motorcycles. You would think that someone who worked in and around KTM for almost 20 years would have been riding as long or longer, but he wasn’t. Joy Burgess, who now works for the AMA, had never ridden a motorcycle before she watched the movie. Ryan Sipes, who we call “The General,” and maybe the modern-day Malcolm, didn’t watch the movie until 2016, yet it has become the soundtrack of his life. So it’s stories like that. Dan Geary, @DG533 on Instagram, his life was changed by watching that movie. He was already into riding. His parents didn’t like motorcycles, but his dad took him to the theater and when they left, they still didn’t want him to become Mert Lawwill, which was who he wanted to be. Jim Odom, Jim Rice, those were the guys that he hung out with at the local Yamaha shop. Dan’s dad at least got it. He’s like, “Son, I understand why you like this so much.” He got into motocross racing because of that movie.

I know the way that you do stuff with We Went Fast, or any of your magazine contributions, you always do a deep dive into the background and whatnot. What kind of work did Mr. Brown have to do in trying to even get that film into theaters?

I didn’t dive into that in the story, but he produces this film and from what I understand from reading, he hired a promotions company to help him get distribution, to get it around. When he was traveling around trying to explain it to people, he got different things in different parts of the country. People wanted to fixate on different things. I interviewed him ten years ago and he was telling me about going out east and everyone was like, “Wait, you’re riding on the sand dunes? You can’t do that. You’re ruining the growth.” Well, no. It’s different out west. There’s nothing in the sand. It’s just sand. But here in Michigan, you can’t go ride in some of the sand dunes along the shores of Lake Michigan because it’s vegetation. You would destroy the growth there. People wanted to focus on, “It’s so dangerous.” Bruce is like, “Yeah, that’s the point. It’s dangerous.” These are people who are willing to risk their lives for a little bit of money and a thrill. You don’t have to put yourself in extreme risk to go enjoy a motorcycle. You don’t have to be Mert Lawwill to have fun. He was just trying to focus on everything. It wasn’t about the dangers of motorcycles. It was about all of motorcycling and the thrills that you get from doing it.