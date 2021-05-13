Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Australian MX
Canberra
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Coffee with Dungey: Ryan Dungey On Transition From SX to MX

May 13, 2021 11:10am | by:

Jason Weigandt and Ryan Dungey grab some RDCoffee and talk about the short transition time from supercross to motocross. When Ryan won his first 450 AMA Supercross Championship in 2010, he was not at all ready to switch to outdoor mode, and that led to one of the worst races of his career at the Hangtown opener, where he went 10-6 for eighth overall. Thus began the theory of the "Supercross Hangover." What's that like to deal with? Ryan lends some expertise, and then talks about the career window. From rookie in 2010 to experienced veteran years later, a lot can change, and we've seen it happen for many.

Visit RDCoffees.com

