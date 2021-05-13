Jason Weigandt and Ryan Dungey grab some RDCoffee and talk about the short transition time from supercross to motocross. When Ryan won his first 450 AMA Supercross Championship in 2010, he was not at all ready to switch to outdoor mode, and that led to one of the worst races of his career at the Hangtown opener, where he went 10-6 for eighth overall. Thus began the theory of the "Supercross Hangover." What's that like to deal with? Ryan lends some expertise, and then talks about the career window. From rookie in 2010 to experienced veteran years later, a lot can change, and we've seen it happen for many.

Visit RDCoffees.com