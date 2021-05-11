Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Canberra
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 22
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Sustaining the Boom

May 11, 2021 11:25am
Motorcycle sales are booming, and much of the gains are with new riders. How will the industry sustain this growth? Jason Weigandt talks to Christy LaCurelle of the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association to learn why good coaching leads to better beginnings for riders, and why the USMCA is a vital part of the future of the sport. Nearly every other sport, from stick and ball to skiing, offer easy access to coaching and lessons. When a sport is no longer limited to what mom and dad already know, good things happen. LaCurelle explains how it started, how it works, and why it helps.

