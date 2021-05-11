Motorcycle sales are booming, and much of the gains are with new riders. How will the industry sustain this growth? Jason Weigandt talks to Christy LaCurelle of the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association to learn why good coaching leads to better beginnings for riders, and why the USMCA is a vital part of the future of the sport. Nearly every other sport, from stick and ball to skiing, offer easy access to coaching and lessons. When a sport is no longer limited to what mom and dad already know, good things happen. LaCurelle explains how it started, how it works, and why it helps.

