I’ll give you some examples. In 2010, Chad Reed and Mike Alessi ruled the day at the Hangtown opener. Reed won the overall on his Monster Energy Kawasaki, during a season in which he and the team and bike didn’t really gel. It was the lone shining moment of his factory Kawasaki tenure. Alessi was on the then-new KTM 350SX-F. On the smaller-displacement bike, he won a moto, he pulled a holeshot. The 350 was ready! Or not. Because Mike never did as well after that race. Meanwhile Ryan Dungey, fresh off a supercross hangover, had arguably the worst 450 national of his career, going 10-6 for eighth at the opener. The next week, Dungey went 1-1 at Freestone. This set up a nice battle with Dungey wrestling momentum, and the points lead, away from Reed. It was more exciting than watching Dungey go 1-1 at round one and roll all summer.

The next year Ryan Villopoto had the supercross hangover and it took him nearly the whole season to get back to his usual standards. It led to a compelling season. These are the most dramatic examples but there are smaller indicators each year that a rider or team wasn’t ready for round one, but then just when you count them out, they launch a comeback. You love to see it.

The back-and-forth of rides, bikes and teams existing in perpetually different stages of ready or rested, then facing a variety of tracks and weather, that’s what prevents all 12 rounds from feeling the same. You never know who is ready or not, or who is strong but about to get weak. I like these built-in obstacles that make it tough for anyone to nail it right on every weekend. This makes the series more exciting to watch. I’ll take that kind of unpredictability. I’ll take that kind of chaos.

Or maybe I just can’t wait until we get back to the races again?