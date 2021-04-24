Rebound Ride

Malcolm Stewart came into Atlanta 3 pretty sore from a crash during the main event at the race prior, but you’d never know it based on his performance. The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider was fantastic! He was fourth-fastest in qualifying, looked great in his heat, and ended up sixth on the night just a few days after logging a DNF. How good is Stewart going to be in SLC after having an additional week to recover? It might depend on the whoops, where he was, of course, killing it in Atlanta 3. –Hansel

250SX East Refresher

The series is heading to the western half of the United States this weekend, where the 250SX East region will resume. Yes. When the east left off, Colt Nichols had been a cut above the competition, and he currently holds an eight-point lead over his teammate, Christian Craig. Behind the lead duo there’s a pretty steep drop-off in points. Jo Shimoda sits 28 points back of Nichols in third, while Jett Lawrence is 38 back in fourth. Clearly, this title belongs to either Nichols or Craig, but with an eight-point advantage with just two races remaining, the tables are tilted in Nichols’ favor. If Craig is going to pull this off, he needs to win on Saturday and hope Nichols finishes a few spots back. –Hansel

Going for the W

As mentioned above, Lawrence is all but out of the 250SX East title fight, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be gunning for the win on Saturday night. We know he’s capable of getting it done, he’s already done it twice this season, but he’s also been a touch on the mercurial side at times—a crash in his heat at Indianapolis 2 kept him from competing in the main, even after going out and winning the LCQ. He did best the Yamaha boys to take the win the last time everyone met up in Orlando. Had young Jett gotten even faster since then? –Hansel