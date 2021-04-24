Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Salt Lake City 1

Race Day Feed Salt Lake City 1

April 24, 2021 10:55am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed. Salt Lake City, Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium hosts 16th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

We're nearly to the end of a 17-race slog to determine the 2021 450SX Champion. The year started with so much talk of #deepfield and #stacked, but now the math says only three riders can win this title. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen are still in it, by the math, but Cooper Webb is in control with a 16-point lead and a race win last Saturday in Atlanta. He also passed Roczen and pulled away from Tomac to do that. The title fight is down to three, Webb wants to take it down to one. He could actually clinch the championship tonight with a win combined with a seventh for Roczen. Check out all the championship math to see how this would work.

The 250 class switches back to the East division, which has not competed for 10 weeks! Colt Nichols holds an eight-point edge on his teammate Christian Craig. Those boys race tonight and then again next weekend, which will be an East versus West Dave Coombs Sr. Memorial Showdown. Nichols could clinch tonight but it's not likely.

Nichols in action at yesterday's press day.
Nichols in action at yesterday's press day. Align Media
Craig.
Craig. Align Media

Here are the standings in both classes:

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States339
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany323
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States299
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States264
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States234
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
Full Standings

More pics from press day yesterday:

  • RS3_3926 Align
  • RS3_4171 Align
  • RS3_3221 Align
  • RS3_4342 Align
  • RS3_3264 Align
  • RS3_4053 Align
  • RS3_3090 Align
  • ME1_5070 Align
  • RS3_3972 Align
  • RS3_3361 Align
  • RS3_3384 Align
  • RS3_3514 Align
  • RS3_2533 Align
  • RS3_3384_(1) Align
  • RS3_3119 Align

Morning Report

Let's send it to Steve Matthes who is live at the stadium: 

Well folks, it’s cloudy and a tad chilly here in Salt Lake City but we’re just about ready to kick off round 16 of the Monster Energy SX series. We have the sudden retirement of Marty Davalos still fresh in the air here. Poor Marty crashed yesterday and suffered a concussion and a broken collarbone. Apparently Marty was going to announce his retirement at the end of the season (next weekend) but this crash has moved things along. As you know, I've always been there for Marty and I'm glad he got the chance to race two seasons of 450 supercross. That was always his goal.

We have plenty to talk about in the 450SX and 250SX east title chases. The track is a big change from the Atlanta races with the smaller floor here and we have two triples out there on the track as well as a very small whoop section. So, in other words, nothing really challenging for the riders for this round. Dirt looks good though and we’re all looking forward to having Daniel Blair guide us on the TV tonight. Blair gets his shot to jump into the booth play-by-play spot for tonight, and former JGRMX Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht will take Blair's usual spot as an extra analyst on the floor. We'll see what perspective a former team manager and mechanic adds to the show. 

Free Practice

Here are times from free practice:

Justin Rodbell has moved down to the 250s for this race after racing 450s all season. Also RJ Wageman has jumped on his brother's YZ250F today. Robbie Wageman races the other 250 coast, and he'll race 450s today.
Justin Rodbell has moved down to the 250s for this race after racing 450s all season. Also RJ Wageman has jumped on his brother's YZ250F today. Robbie Wageman races the other 250 coast, and he'll race 450s today.
Robbie puts his Nuclear Blast Yamaha to the top.
Robbie puts his Nuclear Blast Yamaha to the top.

First Timed Practice

No surprise to see Christian Craig jump to the top of the charts early, word is that he’s been lighting up the test track during the  break (which is typical Craig, also). Lap times started dropping fast once the 250 guys started getting their bigger rhythms down, from low 50s early in the B group, to 48s, and then down to 47s. The rhythms might separate the 250s more than the 450s here, there are two sections that are tough—you’ve got to triple on to a table out of turn one, and then later it would help to get over a table coming out of a 180. Not easy, especially at altitude.

The break in action allowed several riders to heal up from injuries. It feels like eons ago, but Craig had a huge crash in his heat race at the last Orlando and hurt his hand, he had to dig deep to gut out some points. Race Day Live’s Ashley Reynard has reported that Craig only lost two weeks of riding to heal up. Late in this session he logged a 47.5 to retake the top spot. Another rider returning from a hand injury is Michael Mosiman, who hurt himself when he collided with a rider in practice at the last race. Mosiman, on the TLD/Red Bull GasGas, was actually fastest for awhile but ended up second.

“It’s really just about that one lap here and doing those sprints,” said Craig. “It’s going to be hard to put those consistent laps tonight, but I feel like I have the stamina to do it in the main event. Two rounds to go and Colt has what I want. I’m pumped to be back here racing, I missed it.”

Supercross

Salt Lake City 1 (East) - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Geran Stapleton 52.5290 Cape Schanck Australia Honda CRF250R
2Curren Thurman 52.7030 Rosharon, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
3Justin Rodbell 52.9870 Prince Frederick, MD United States Kawasaki KX250
4Devin Simonson 53.3550 Laurinburg United States Kawasaki KX250
5Alexander Nagy 53.5770 Richmond, IL United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Salt Lake City 1 (East) - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Christian Craig 47.5640 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Michael Mosiman
47.7500 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
3Colt Nichols 47.9540 Muskogee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jett Lawrence
48.1100 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
5Jo Shimoda 48.3320 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Craig always looks good.
Craig always looks good.

Cooper Webb wasted no time logging hard laps in this practice, jumping out front first. He went 48.0 to get on the board first, but then Eli Tomac took it with a 47.7. It didn’t take long for faster laps to come in, with Tomac running a 46.980 and Webb just behind with a 47.162.

The dirt looks, well, not like Salt Lake City. There’s a lot of moisture mixed in, so the usual desert dry surface appears tacky and rutted. Will that moisture stay? Eli Tomac hopes so.

“I love it here, was had great success last year and it’s so good to see people back in the stands,” said Tomac. “Track has really good moisture in it today, should be good racing tonight. Right now I’m comfortable, track got better than it did in the first practice, so I’m going to leave my bike, no changes.”

Supercross

Salt Lake City 1 (East) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 46.9800 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
2Cooper Webb 47.0580 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Malcolm Stewart
47.2620 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Joey Savatgy 47.2730 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Chase Sexton 47.2820 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Supercross

Salt Lake City 1 (East) - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Starling 49.5140 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Robbie Wageman 49.5280 Newhall, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Alex Ray 49.8530 Jackson, TN United States Kawasaki KX450
4Brandon Hartranft
49.9240 Brick, NJ United States Suzuki RM-Z450
5Adam Enticknap 50.1930 Lompoc, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

In the B group, Wageman looks good in the 450 class, but Justin Starling was able to edge him for top time. 

Webb and Roczen.
Webb and Roczen.
