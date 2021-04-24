Welcome to the Race Day Feed. Salt Lake City, Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium hosts 16th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
We're nearly to the end of a 17-race slog to determine the 2021 450SX Champion. The year started with so much talk of #deepfield and #stacked, but now the math says only three riders can win this title. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen are still in it, by the math, but Cooper Webb is in control with a 16-point lead and a race win last Saturday in Atlanta. He also passed Roczen and pulled away from Tomac to do that. The title fight is down to three, Webb wants to take it down to one. He could actually clinch the championship tonight with a win combined with a seventh for Roczen. Check out all the championship math to see how this would work.
The 250 class switches back to the East division, which has not competed for 10 weeks! Colt Nichols holds an eight-point edge on his teammate Christian Craig. Those boys race tonight and then again next weekend, which will be an East versus West Dave Coombs Sr. Memorial Showdown. Nichols could clinch tonight but it's not likely.
Here are the standings in both classes:
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|339
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|323
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|299
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|264
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|234
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
More pics from press day yesterday:
Morning Report
Let's send it to Steve Matthes who is live at the stadium:
Well folks, it’s cloudy and a tad chilly here in Salt Lake City but we’re just about ready to kick off round 16 of the Monster Energy SX series. We have the sudden retirement of Marty Davalos still fresh in the air here. Poor Marty crashed yesterday and suffered a concussion and a broken collarbone. Apparently Marty was going to announce his retirement at the end of the season (next weekend) but this crash has moved things along. As you know, I've always been there for Marty and I'm glad he got the chance to race two seasons of 450 supercross. That was always his goal.
We have plenty to talk about in the 450SX and 250SX east title chases. The track is a big change from the Atlanta races with the smaller floor here and we have two triples out there on the track as well as a very small whoop section. So, in other words, nothing really challenging for the riders for this round. Dirt looks good though and we’re all looking forward to having Daniel Blair guide us on the TV tonight. Blair gets his shot to jump into the booth play-by-play spot for tonight, and former JGRMX Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht will take Blair's usual spot as an extra analyst on the floor. We'll see what perspective a former team manager and mechanic adds to the show.
Free Practice
Here are times from free practice:
First Timed Practice
No surprise to see Christian Craig jump to the top of the charts early, word is that he’s been lighting up the test track during the break (which is typical Craig, also). Lap times started dropping fast once the 250 guys started getting their bigger rhythms down, from low 50s early in the B group, to 48s, and then down to 47s. The rhythms might separate the 250s more than the 450s here, there are two sections that are tough—you’ve got to triple on to a table out of turn one, and then later it would help to get over a table coming out of a 180. Not easy, especially at altitude.
The break in action allowed several riders to heal up from injuries. It feels like eons ago, but Craig had a huge crash in his heat race at the last Orlando and hurt his hand, he had to dig deep to gut out some points. Race Day Live’s Ashley Reynard has reported that Craig only lost two weeks of riding to heal up. Late in this session he logged a 47.5 to retake the top spot. Another rider returning from a hand injury is Michael Mosiman, who hurt himself when he collided with a rider in practice at the last race. Mosiman, on the TLD/Red Bull GasGas, was actually fastest for awhile but ended up second.
“It’s really just about that one lap here and doing those sprints,” said Craig. “It’s going to be hard to put those consistent laps tonight, but I feel like I have the stamina to do it in the main event. Two rounds to go and Colt has what I want. I’m pumped to be back here racing, I missed it.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Geran Stapleton
|52.5290
|Cape Schanck
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Curren Thurman
|52.7030
|Rosharon, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Justin Rodbell
|52.9870
|Prince Frederick, MD
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Devin Simonson
|53.3550
|Laurinburg
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Alexander Nagy
|53.5770
|Richmond, IL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Christian Craig
|47.5640
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|
Michael Mosiman
|47.7500
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Colt Nichols
|47.9540
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|48.1100
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|48.3320
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
Cooper Webb wasted no time logging hard laps in this practice, jumping out front first. He went 48.0 to get on the board first, but then Eli Tomac took it with a 47.7. It didn’t take long for faster laps to come in, with Tomac running a 46.980 and Webb just behind with a 47.162.
The dirt looks, well, not like Salt Lake City. There’s a lot of moisture mixed in, so the usual desert dry surface appears tacky and rutted. Will that moisture stay? Eli Tomac hopes so.
“I love it here, was had great success last year and it’s so good to see people back in the stands,” said Tomac. “Track has really good moisture in it today, should be good racing tonight. Right now I’m comfortable, track got better than it did in the first practice, so I’m going to leave my bike, no changes.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|46.9800
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|47.0580
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|
Malcolm Stewart
|47.2620
|Haines City, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|47.2730
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|47.2820
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Starling
|49.5140
|Deland, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Robbie Wageman
|49.5280
|Newhall, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Alex Ray
|49.8530
|Jackson, TN
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|
Brandon Hartranft
|49.9240
|Brick, NJ
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Adam Enticknap
|50.1930
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
In the B group, Wageman looks good in the 450 class, but Justin Starling was able to edge him for top time.