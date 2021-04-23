Racerhead #17

Correction – Pointing out of the 250SX Class (Aaron Hansel)

Earlier this week I wrote a piece about the 250SX Class and the riders in it who would or wouldn’t be pointing out. We thought we had it and Jason Weigandt even got confirmation from the AMA, but it turns out the initial piece was not correct. I wrote that if Colt Nichols or Christian Craig wins a 250SX championship this season—and one of them almost certainly will—the rules would advance them to the 450SX class. Below are the set of rules that led me to arrive at that conclusion.

A rider that wins a 250SX Championship will be eligible to participate in the 250SX class for a maximum of four years total. If a rider wins the 250SX Championship in their fourth season but has not reached the max point threshold in four seasons, that rider will be eligible to compete in the 250SX class the following season only. If a rider wins the 250SX Championship in their fourth season but has reached the max point threshold in four seasons, that rider will be ineligible for the 250SX class.

The very first section says a maximum of four years total. Since Nichols and Craig both have more than four years in the class, and winning a championship means a rider gets a maximum of four years in the class, I applied this rule to both of them. Yes, there is an exception to that rule that allows a rider to defend their title for one year if they haven’t pointed out and if the rider “wins the 250SX Championship in their fourth season.” Both Nichols and Craig, as already stated, are beyond that four-year mark, and I interpreted this to mean that, since they're past their fourth season, they would be advanced to the 450SX class no matter what. We contacted the AMA’s Mike Pelletier to be sure, and he confirmed that we were correct. We published the article. Then phones started ringing.

Pelletier, who no doubt has plenty on his mind right now with the series coming to a close, acknowledged his error to us, and we updated our article to reflect the changes. He admitted that rule changes for the 2018 season, which allowed Justin Hill and Zach Osborne to defend, had to be applied here. There is only one circumstance where a rider can't defend, and that's if he hits the over-the-points-threshold limit four times and then wins the title in the same year. This actually would have applied to Shane McElrath if he won the title last year. He wouldn't have been allowed to defend. Craig and Nichols are safe because although they've been in the class more than four years, they haven't gone over the points threshold four times.

It’d be easy to point a finger at the AMA, and the iffy wording of the rule in this situation, but I’ve got to shoulder some of the blame here too. After all, I am the one who wrote the article, and a deep dive into old email chains revealed that Pelletier had indeed explained the rule change to me several years ago when I asked him why Osborne had been allowed to stay in the 250 class. The memory of that email sure would have been handy when I was writing the article!

With all that set, a few apologies are in order. First, I’d like to apologize to the readers. You come here for news you can trust on the sport you love, and it’s unfortunate you got some information that turned out to be wrong. Second, it no doubt caused a bit of confusion for Nichols and Craig, who were correctly operating under the idea that they’d be allowed to defend a title. Lastly, an apology to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team manger Wil Hahn, who I’d imagine found himself on the receiving end of a few unpleasant phone calls.