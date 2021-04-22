Welcome to part three of the privateer team sweepstakes! The privateer ranks present competition of a different sort. These guys aren’t battling for race wins and titles like Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb, but they have their own goals. The riders want to make mains, make money, and get noticed… perhaps by a factory team. Then, the teams themselves would also like to get noticed by the factories. They would welcome more support, and since other former privateer units have graduated to factory status, such an upgrade is not impossible.

Our Steve Matthes and Jason Weigandt have been running down some thoughts on each team. This is Part 3 of our look, check out Part 1 and Part 2 as well.

Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki

250SX West Region Riders:

Sean Cantrell, Dilan Schwartz, Derek Drake

250SX East Region Riders:

John Short

Weege: It’s not what it once was, but it’s still cool to see some yellow out there on the track. On that note, it seemed like Bar-X Suzuki RM-Z250s were all over the place at Atlanta, as this squad put three kids into battle with Cantrell, Schwartz and Drake. I know it’s easy to pick on Suzuki these days, but I have high hopes for this team. Schwartz always mixed it up with the fastest kids at Loretta’s, and I still think Larry Brooks (the team manager) knows how to get the max out of a race team. Cantrell and Drake were once first-round draft pick types, with factory amateur rides through KTM and TLD. Neither reached the expected heights, and you know how it goes from there Steve: the teams will back you so hard for so long, and then, suddenly, you’re done.

It hasn’t gone so well in the squad’s jump into supercross. Drake might not have made a big splash in his TLD tenure, but I’d say he was better than most remember during the nationals last year. He was battling inside the top ten a lot and that’s legit. It’s been rough since, as he broke his femur badly while moving onto the Suzuki. Drake is a great personality, and it was great to see him back racing again in Atlanta, but that injury was nasty. Please don’t judge him yet.

Cantrell was building a nice comeback story after just about walking away from the sport, but then Bar-X called… and then he broke his collarbone. He finally got it into a main at Atlanta 3. Schwartz has speed but he’s a bit “sendy” out there and Atlanta was inconsistent for him. He ended it with a ninth, though.

On the other coast, this team sent John Short into battle. A long time privateer guy, this was the first time we've seen Short on a higher-profile team, although I think this squad was still hastily getting things together to be ready for the early races in Houston. Short is like a Chiz, he's not flashy but never gives up. Short's gonna Short!

Overall, I think this team and these riders can make the RM-Z250 look better than expected. By the way, this is an in-betweener team on the privateer level. They do get help from Suzuki but are not considered full factory like the old Suzuki teams.

Steve: Yeah, Brooks is back! LB manages this Suzuki team and although he’s a bit calmer and out of the limelight than he used to be, you know that these kids can benefit from his intensity. I’m all in on Schwartz, his rides last summer were pretty legit in the nationals, he is a bit loose as Weege says but I think he’s got the ability to become something. Drake I don’t know too well, and you have to feel for him, two injury years on factory equipment and now he’s trying to get back there. Perhaps both Drake and Cantrell would’ve benefitted from coming into lower pressure situations and had more appropriate backing for their skills, I don’t know for sure but both guys were a big swing and miss for KTM there. Look, TROLL TRAIN won a moto on an RM-Z last year and although he’s pretty much superhuman, I got to think these bikes aren’t that bad.