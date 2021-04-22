Round five of the 2021 GNCC Racing season would see a return to Union, South Carolina’s Big Buck Farm for the Tiger Run GNCC. The Big Buck Farm hosted the season opening Big Buck GNCC back in February and for the first time ever would host two GNCC events in a single season. While the course and conditions were different from the opening round, the last name of the rider taking the overall win at the two events would be the same; except the first names would be different. Here are a few keynotes from the Tiger Run GNCC.

The Venue Hosted Two Very Different Events…

The season-opening Big Buck GNCC was not a mud race, at least in GNCC terms, but a few muddy spots and wet conditions leading into the event made for some rutted and sloppy conditions. When the series returned for the Tiger Run, riders were greeted with dry and dusty conditions; a polar opposite of the opening round. While the majority of the racecourse was ran on different sections of trail, a few sections of trail were reused, and these would produce the most dust.

With vast layouts stretching through tight woods, fixing a muddy and rutted GNCC course is not like fixing a motocross track after a race. When the races end, generally just minutes after the checkered flag flies, part of the GNCC Track Crew immediately goes to work dozing the course with Sutter 500 Trail Dozers. These machines work wonders, but generally a GNCC course sits for multiple months, or even a year before it’s ridden again so Mother Nature also does a fair amount of work reclaiming the trails as well.