What do you make of the Atlanta Motor Speedway track you’ll race on this Saturday as well as next week? The circuit appears to be long and fast and certainly a parallel to the Daytona International Speedway infield supercross track.

Yeah, I mean with the first look at it, it obviously looks like Daytona just because it’s a speedway and it’s outdoors, but honestly, I think this is going to be way longer than Daytona is. Looking at the pictures I’ve seen so far, I’m thinking at least, or even over, 1:20 second lap times at Atlanta. I mean just the length of the track is going to be pretty cool because it is going to be less laps in the main event, for sure. Yeah, the track is going to be a different animal because there are going to be a lot of rhythm sections and long lanes and I think there are going to be two sets of whoops, so I’m looking forward to all of that. Changing it up like this is going to be something cool and maybe something they do more of in the future. This is definitely going to be a nice test and we’ll have three races on it, so I’m excited.

Yes, the Atlanta Motor Speedway track and you guys on the big and powerful 450cc motocross bikes should make for an excellent spectacle of supercross racing. In some ways maybe like an outdoor race, huh?

Yeah, definitely. This track is going to be more supercross focused than Daytona is, but it is definitely going to have a little bit of outdoor speed to it and that was kind of the reason why I rode outdoors last week to get that speed back. Stuff comes up faster racing outdoors because you’re traveling at a higher rate of speed and being on a 450 now, you have plenty of power to get going pretty fast. I’m excited to try this one out and get ready for outdoors because obviously last year the end of the season went well. I’m looking forward to being a contender this year and putting it up front.

You’ve been up-and-down as far as the results in the six 450cc supercross main events you’ve lined up for and you’ve sat out six races due to injury and recovery, but still, the top five speed and potential is totally there, isn’t it?

Yeah, like you said, I’ve been pretty up-and-down this year. It hasn’t quite happened how I wanted it to happen. Obviously, the first race wasn’t very good (P14 at Houston 1) and then at the second race (Houston 2) I came out and won the heat race and going to the main event I got the holeshot and I think I had a six second lead over second place with six laps in. I was going at a good rate of pace and then I ended going down pretty hard which hurt my shoulder. That caused me to miss six races. That was a little bit of a bummer. Then we came back for Daytona and I didn’t have the race pace that I wanted. Those guys have been racing for a while and I missed six races and just kind of came back and was a little bit off the pace. I felt like at every Arlington race my speed got better. My first race at Arlington was really good. I ended up getting a fourth. I rode in third a long time behind Justin Barcia and ended up getting passed by Jason Anderson. That was a good race for me. I got fifth at the next race at Arlington. In the third race I was up to fifth again and just like I did at Houston, I had a bobble in the sand section and I ended up going down. Overall, I feel like my riding is getting better and I’m really looking forward to these last five races. I still feel like I have stuff to prove in supercross. I haven’t had the season that I’ve wanted so far, but I think I still have what it takes to get on the podium and to possibly win a race. That’s my focus at this point. It’s been really good and I’ve been working with James Stewart and it has been fun with him and riding at his place is awesome. It’s been a dream come true.