One and Done?

Justin Barcia has won the Monster Energy Supercross season opener for three years running. However, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing rider has also been unable to win a 450SX main in the remaining rounds of each of those seasons, which is something he mentioned he’d like to change earlier this season. Well, he’s got five races left to break one-and-done (for the season) the cycle. Will Barcia finally win multiple 450SX races in a single season for the first time since 2013? –Hansel

Back on the Box

It’s been a few races since Aaron Plessinger’s outstanding ride at Daytona in which he held second for most of the race before eventually ending up third, but he’s still done relatively well, going 5-6-9 at the three Arlington races. Of course, those results are trending in the wrong direction if Plessinger wants to get back on the box. Oh and now they are calling for rain in the forecast tomorrow and have officially gone to a revised schedule. If the rain/bad weather does come, Plessinger will be licking his mustache-covered chops come main event time. –Hansel

Old Schoolers

As the championship visits a new venue, this Saturday’s race will bring back two well-known faces. Veteran riders Ryan Sipes (250SX Class) and Josh Hill (450SX Class) will be competing at the Atlanta tripleheader starting with the 13th round tomorrow. Sipes raced Daytona but got slammed in his heat race by Hardy Munoz. While X-rays were negative, Sipes said, “My hand was getting more sore by the minute, but I did my best and finished the race. Not the result I wanted or train for, but mama didn’t raise no quitter” as he officially recorded 21st. The last time Sipes raced in the 250SX Class before this year he finished eighth at the 2019 Nashville Supercross. Could his experience earn him another top ten this weekend?

As for Hill, the older of the two brothers will be making his season debut aboard a Mountain Motorsports Yamaha YZ450F. He has not raced an AMA event since the 2020 Daytona Supercross as he was racing with the ClubMX Yamaha team until COVID-19 happened and a dislocated hip ended his racing season during the pause in the championship. Hill’s goals for these three rounds? “I just really enjoy it. I’m not going there for any other reason than it is just fun to get on the gate and go test my skills and see if I’ve still got it or if it is time to hang up the boots when it comes to racing,” he told Eric Johnson earlier this week. While Hill might not expect to come in and win the main event, watch for the #84 to flash some talent come the night show. -Mitch Kendra