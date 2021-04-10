Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Atlanta 1

Race Day Feed Atlanta 1

April 10, 2021 9:55am
by:

Welcome to Atlanta Motor Speedway and a whole new look for Monster Energy Supercross. Atlanta is a traditional and legendary stop for this circuit, but those races took place at Fulton Country Stadium, the Georgia Dome or Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Now we’re at the big NASCAR track about 40 minutes south of downtown, and the room on the infield allows for a super-sized supercross track. A lap of this track is 5000 feet long, compared to about 1800 for an average supercross track. There’s 14,0000 cubic yards of dirt here, which is nearly triple the amount of a normal supercross track. Lap times will be over 1:30, it seems. Plus, we have rain in the forecast, including a slight drizzle before practice began. But hey, if it does rain, we have two more chances at a dry race since we’ll be back again on Tuesday and Saturday. Yup, everything is super sized about this race.

It’s not Daytona, though. Daytona’s sand makes for a hybrid supercross/motocross feel, this has red Georgia clay and the obstacles are pure supercross.

You know the score. Cooper Webb is rolling right now after sweeping Arlington and Orlando (and finishing second at Daytona, so that’s 1-1-2-1-1-1 scores) and holds a 15-point lead over Ken Roczen. Eli Tomac is 41 back.

Justin Cooper holds a small lead over Cameron McAdoo and Hunter Lawrence in 250SX West.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States275
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany260
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States234
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States214
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States183
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States108
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States106
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia102
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States93
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States93
Full Standings

First Practice

Today's free practice was cancelled due to the threat of rain. Riders will practice twice in two timed sessions.

In the 250 Group B, it was a Suzuki show with three RM-Z250s of Derek Drake, Sean Cantrell and Dilan Schwartz in action (all three have spent time on the sidelines with injury this year). Also Ryan Sipes is back on his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas. “The General” also raced Daytona. Sipes had the fastest times in this B session, but he also overjumped one of the massive doubles and landed hard into the flat. This track features huge jumps, we’d presume to help slow speeds on the long straights.

In the C group, Gared “Stank Dog” Steinke jumped to the top, with Blaine Silveria and Jared Lesher third.

Seth Hammaker was ripping early in this session, with huge entrance speed into the first set of whoops and the fastest lap time early. Then Cameron McAdoo and Stylez Robertson moved into the top two spots, with McAdoo the first under the 1:40 mark. McAdoo kept pushing and then nearly looped out in a big rhythm. He slammed on the rear brake to bring it back down and bounced off the track. He didn’t go down, and his lap time held up with a huge gap over the rest of the field. This is the first time someone has topped Justin Cooper in a practice session this year. This time he was second ahead of Lawrence, Chris Blose and Hammaker.

McAdoo finally topped Justin Cooper for the top time in a session.
McAdoo finally topped Justin Cooper for the top time in a session. Align Media
Supercross

Atlanta 1 (West) - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Gared Steinke 01:48.2720 Woodland, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
2Blaine Silveira 01:50.7100 Lemoore, CA United States Honda CRF250R
3Jared Lesher 01:51.4170 Elderton, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Logan Boye Logan Boye01:51.7440 Cape Coral, FL KTM 250 SX-F
5Cory Carsten 01:52.4590 Bayville, NJ United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Supercross

Atlanta 1 (West) - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ryan Sipes 01:41.4770 Vine Grove, KY United States GasGas MC 250F
2Sean Cantrell
01:44.2850 Murrieta, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
3Dominique Thury 01:44.3680 Schneeberg Germany Yamaha YZ250F
4Derek Kelley 01:45.2460 Riverside, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
5Dilan Schwartz
01:45.7890 Alpine, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Full Results
Supercross

Atlanta 1 (West) - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cameron McAdoo 01:39.1850 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
2Justin Cooper 01:39.6100 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Hunter Lawrence 01:41.2890 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Chris Blose 01:41.5170 Phoenix, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F
5Seth Hammaker 01:41.8440 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

Anderson was the first rider on track of the 450s, but he over jumped the finish line badly—which many, many riders are doing—and that allowed Cooper Webb to shoot by. Roczen logged a fast early time, but then Tomac logged a flyer to top it…only to immediately be topped by Aaron Plessinger! Roczen then set up another fast lap, but everyone had to slow down when Justin Bogle went down in the whoops, leading to some yellow flags. Times kept dropping and Anderson and Chas Sexton moved into the top two spots. Plessinger looked to log one more fast one but didn’t get a good run through the whoops, which ended his bid. Anderson ended the session in the top spot. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna man has been much better in the second half of this season.

Jersey untucked....
Jersey untucked.... Align Media
...and ripping berms. Jason Anderson topped practice session 1.
...and ripping berms. Jason Anderson topped practice session 1. Align Media

In the 450 B session, Alex Ray held the top time early. Look, we’re a little worried about A-Ray getting sketchy on a big, fast track with huge obstacles like this, but he held it together. Then it finally started to rain. Couldn’t keep away from it forever. Josh Hill, in his first race this season and a return to 450SX after a few 250 appearances last year, took over the top time, but A-Ray took it back late.

In the 450 C group, Mason Kerr, Bubba Pauli and Justin Rodbell led the field. Collect that Kawi contingency, boys!

Supercross

Atlanta 1 (West) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jason Anderson 01:37.7260 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
2Chase Sexton 01:37.9910 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Aaron Plessinger 01:38.5610 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Malcolm Stewart 01:38.8700 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Dean Wilson 01:39.0170 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results
Supercross

Atlanta 1 (West) - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Alex Ray 01:45.4030 Jackson, TN United States Kawasaki KX450
2Josh Hill 01:46.2850 Yoncalla, OR United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Cade Clason 01:48.0690 Arcadia, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
4Fredrik Noren
01:48.1840 Lidköping Sweden Kawasaki KX450
5Joan Cros 01:48.8900 Manlleu Spain Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Supercross

Atlanta 1 (West) - 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Mason Kerr 01:55.6170 Altoona, IA United States Kawasaki KX450
2Theodore Pauli 01:56.8100 Edwardsville, IL United States Kawasaki KX450
3Justin Rodbell
01:57.0080 Prince Frederick, MD United States Kawasaki KX450
4Robert Piazza 01:58.7340 Easton, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Scott Meshey 02:00.0440 Zephyrhills, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

Injury Updates

Brandon Hartranft is out for this race for what his Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki team says is a "minor injury." Hardy Munoz went down hard in the first practice and his Nuclear Blast Yamaha team announced he is out for tonight. Benny Bloss is out. "Gave it a go in the first practice and my ankle just isn’t ready yet," wrote Bloss on Instagram. "Hoping to be back soon! Good luck to my teammates tonight!"

Justin Bogle is out for tonight, he crashed in the whoops early in practice and looked to be holding his wrist. But he wasn't in the fast 40 anyway--and now the final practice has been cancelled. 

Practice Cancelled

Yes, due to the rain and the threat of rain, the final practice session was cancelled today. We have not seen a hard downpour but clearly the goal is to make the track as good as possible for tonight and cut back on the ruts and bumps. It's an interesting scenario because this might be the one track the riders might really need more time to learn it. 

