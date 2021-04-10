Race Day Feed: Atlanta 1

Welcome to Atlanta Motor Speedway and a whole new look for Monster Energy Supercross. Atlanta is a traditional and legendary stop for this circuit, but those races took place at Fulton Country Stadium, the Georgia Dome or Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Now we’re at the big NASCAR track about 40 minutes south of downtown, and the room on the infield allows for a super-sized supercross track. A lap of this track is 5000 feet long, compared to about 1800 for an average supercross track. There’s 14,0000 cubic yards of dirt here, which is nearly triple the amount of a normal supercross track. Lap times will be over 1:30, it seems. Plus, we have rain in the forecast, including a slight drizzle before practice began. But hey, if it does rain, we have two more chances at a dry race since we’ll be back again on Tuesday and Saturday. Yup, everything is super sized about this race.

It’s not Daytona, though. Daytona’s sand makes for a hybrid supercross/motocross feel, this has red Georgia clay and the obstacles are pure supercross.

You know the score. Cooper Webb is rolling right now after sweeping Arlington and Orlando (and finishing second at Daytona, so that’s 1-1-2-1-1-1 scores) and holds a 15-point lead over Ken Roczen. Eli Tomac is 41 back.

Justin Cooper holds a small lead over Cameron McAdoo and Hunter Lawrence in 250SX West.