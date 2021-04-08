Results Archive
Exhaust Podcast: Austin Forkner

Exhaust Podcast Austin Forkner

April 8, 2021 4:30pm
by:

Jason Weigandt chats with Austin Forkner to get an injury update, learn more about his philosophies on building confidence in his return, and why he's learned not to care what others think. "If you always say the right thing and you’re always that perfect person, is that who you really are, or is that who you’re just portraying and trying to be? Some people don’t like me and some people do. I’m 100 percent fine with that," says Forkner.

The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now