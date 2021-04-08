Jason Weigandt chats with Austin Forkner to get an injury update, learn more about his philosophies on building confidence in his return, and why he's learned not to care what others think. "If you always say the right thing and you’re always that perfect person, is that who you really are, or is that who you’re just portraying and trying to be? Some people don’t like me and some people do. I’m 100 percent fine with that," says Forkner.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura MXTech Suspension and JustLive.com

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.